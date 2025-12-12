Smart Bulk TP Setter
- Utilitaires
- Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Smart Bulk TP Setter is an essential, high-efficiency script designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who need precise control over multiple open positions. Forget manually setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one. This script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across dozens of positions with just one click, while applying intelligent filters.
🎯 Key Features & Smart Filtering
Bulk TP Synchronization: Instantly set the same Take Profit price for all selected positions in one fast execution.
Intelligent Type Filtering (Buy/Sell/All): You decide exactly which positions to modify:
Buy Only: Modify only your long positions.
Sell Only: Modify only your short positions.
All Positions: Modify all open trades regardless of direction.
Flexible Symbol Scope: Perfect for complex accounts and portfolio managers:
Current Symbol Only (Default): Applies TP only to trades on the chart you run the script on (Fast and safe).
All Symbols: Applies TP across all open symbols in your terminal (Ideal for mass portfolio management).
Risk Compliance: Ensures quick execution while preserving your existing Stop Loss (SL) levels.
💡 Who is this for?
Traders who manage grid systems or multiple manual trades.
Users who frequently open positions quickly (Scalpers).
Portfolio managers needing to manage exposure across various pairs efficiently.
Simplify your routine, minimize error, and gain precision control with the Smart Bulk TP Setter.