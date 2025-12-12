Smart Bulk TP Setter
- ユーティリティ
- Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
- バージョン: 1.0
Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script)
The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions.
Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters.
Key Features & Smart Filtering
Bulk TP Synchronization
-
Instantly sets the same Take Profit level for all selected positions in one execution.
Type Filtering (Buy / Sell / All)
-
Apply to Buy positions only
-
Apply to Sell positions only
-
Apply to All positions, regardless of direction
Symbol Scope
-
Current Symbol Only (default): Apply TP changes only to positions on the active chart.
-
All Symbols: Apply TP changes across all open symbols in the terminal.
Risk Compliance
-
Existing Stop Loss (SL) levels are preserved.
-
Execution is fast and controlled to minimize error.
Intended Users
-
Traders managing grid systems or multiple manual trades.
-
Scalpers who frequently open and manage positions quickly.
-
Portfolio managers controlling exposure across multiple currency pairs or instruments.
Summary
The Smart Bulk TP Setter simplifies trade management, reduces manual errors, and provides precise, fast, and controlled TP adjustments for multiple positions simultaneously.
