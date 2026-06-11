Precision Position Calculator

Risk calculator for MetaTrader 5.


Precision Position Calculator is a MetaTrader 5 utility that helps calculate trade volume based on the risk configured by the user. The panel allows the user to work with Entry, Stop Loss and up to three Take Profit levels directly on the chart.

Main description

Precision Position Calculator is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help calculate the volume of a trade before opening it.

The panel allows the user to configure risk, select the order type, set the entry price, define the Stop Loss and work with up to three Take Profit levels. The lines are displayed directly on the chart and can be moved with the mouse.

The tool does not open trades by itself without user action. The user reviews the configuration and decides whether to send the order.

Volume calculation

The panel calculates the trade volume using the risk configured by the user.

Risk can be defined as a percentage of the account or as a fixed money amount. The calculation can be based on the account balance or on a custom amount.

The calculation can consider:

  • Entry price.
  • Stop Loss.
  • Spread.
  • Commission, when applicable.
  • Order type.
  • Configured risk amount.

The result is shown in the panel before the trade is sent.

Chart lines

The tool can display the following lines on the chart:

  • Entry.
  • Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit 1.
  • Take Profit 2.
  • Take Profit 3.

The lines can be moved manually. When the Entry, Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are changed, the panel updates the related trade information.

This allows the user to review the trade setup visually before sending the order.

Order types

The panel supports market orders and pending orders.

Available order types:

  • Buy Market.
  • Sell Market.
  • Buy Limit.
  • Sell Limit.
  • Buy Stop.
  • Sell Stop.

The user can select the order type from the panel before sending it.

Separate Take Profit levels

The tool allows the user to divide a trade into up to three Take Profit levels.

Each Take Profit level can have its own closing percentage. The trade volume is distributed according to the configuration selected by the user.

Take Profit levels can be configured by distance, by risk-reward ratio or manually by moving the lines on the chart.

Order split by broker limit

If the calculated volume is higher than the maximum volume allowed by the broker for one order, the panel can divide the trade into multiple orders.

This function depends on the symbol conditions and on the limits defined by the broker.

Symbol configuration

The panel can save a different configuration for each symbol.

It can save information such as:

  • Configured risk.
  • Calculation base.
  • Commission.
  • Take Profit settings.
  • Order split setting.

When the panel is loaded again on the same symbol, it can restore the saved configuration.

Hotkeys

The tool includes configurable hotkeys for keyboard actions.

Hotkeys can be used to send the trade or to show and hide the chart lines, depending on the user configuration.

Compatibility

Precision Position Calculator works with MetaTrader 5.

It can be used on Hedge and Netting accounts. It can also be used on different symbols, as long as the broker provides the information required for volume calculation and order execution.


Support & questions: precision.mt5.tools@gmail.com — we're happy to help.
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mirna21
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mirna21 2026.06.29 17:59 
 

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