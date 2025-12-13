Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool

Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses.

This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic.

What This Tool Does

The script allows traders to:

Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execution costs.

Temporarily remove Stop Loss protection when specific strategy conditions require it.

Both functions are fully controlled by user inputs and require explicit activation.

Mode 1: True Breakeven Protection (Precision Lock)

Standard breakeven tools often ignore spread and commissions, which may cause trades to close at a small loss even when price returns to entry.

Apex StopLoss Manager addresses this issue with spread-aware logic.

Key Features

True Zero Breakeven

Automatically adjusts the Stop Loss to account for current spread, ensuring trades close at true breakeven or a small positive result.

Automatic Spread Detection

When Extra_Points = 0 , the script calculates the current spread and applies a safety buffer automatically.

Manual Buffer Option

When Extra_Points > 0 , a fixed user-defined buffer is applied instead.

Profit Filter

Breakeven protection is applied only to trades already in profit.

Losing trades are ignored.

Result

Eliminates “breakeven” trades closing with hidden losses caused by spread.

Mode 2: Stop Loss Removal (SL Eraser)

For advanced strategies or high-confidence scenarios, the script allows controlled Stop Loss removal.

Features

Instant SL Reset

When Remove_All_SLs = true , the Stop Loss is removed from all matching trades.

Manual Activation Only

No Stop Loss is removed unless the user explicitly enables this option.

Risk Warning

This mode removes all stop protection.

It should be used only by traders who fully understand and accept the associated risk.

Intended Users

Forex and index traders affected by spread at breakeven

Traders using breakeven or scaling strategies

Advanced users requiring fast, rule-based Stop Loss control

Risk-aware traders who prefer precision over automation

Important Notes

Script only (no background execution)

Does not open or manage trades automatically

No trading strategy included

Designed strictly as a risk-control utility

Summary

Apex StopLoss Manager is not a trading strategy.

It is a focused risk-control tool built for accuracy and intentional execution.