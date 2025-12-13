Apex StopLoss Manager
Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool
Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses.
This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic.
What This Tool Does
The script allows traders to:
Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execution costs.
Temporarily remove Stop Loss protection when specific strategy conditions require it.
Both functions are fully controlled by user inputs and require explicit activation.
Mode 1: True Breakeven Protection (Precision Lock)
Standard breakeven tools often ignore spread and commissions, which may cause trades to close at a small loss even when price returns to entry.
Apex StopLoss Manager addresses this issue with spread-aware logic.
Key Features
True Zero Breakeven
Automatically adjusts the Stop Loss to account for current spread, ensuring trades close at true breakeven or a small positive result.
Automatic Spread Detection
When Extra_Points = 0 , the script calculates the current spread and applies a safety buffer automatically.
Manual Buffer Option
When Extra_Points > 0 , a fixed user-defined buffer is applied instead.
Profit Filter
Breakeven protection is applied only to trades already in profit.
Losing trades are ignored.
Result
Eliminates “breakeven” trades closing with hidden losses caused by spread.
Mode 2: Stop Loss Removal (SL Eraser)
For advanced strategies or high-confidence scenarios, the script allows controlled Stop Loss removal.
Features
Instant SL Reset
When Remove_All_SLs = true , the Stop Loss is removed from all matching trades.
Manual Activation Only
No Stop Loss is removed unless the user explicitly enables this option.
Risk Warning
This mode removes all stop protection.
It should be used only by traders who fully understand and accept the associated risk.
Intended Users
Forex and index traders affected by spread at breakeven
Traders using breakeven or scaling strategies
Advanced users requiring fast, rule-based Stop Loss control
Risk-aware traders who prefer precision over automation
Important Notes
Script only (no background execution)
Does not open or manage trades automatically
No trading strategy included
Designed strictly as a risk-control utility
Summary
Apex StopLoss Manager is not a trading strategy.
It is a focused risk-control tool built for accuracy and intentional execution.
Accurate breakeven logic
Spread-aware calculations
Manual safety overrides
Clear and controlled behavior
