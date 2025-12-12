Smart Bulk TP Setter

MT5 Script – Bulk Take Profit Management

Overview

Smart Bulk TP Setter is a trade management script for MetaTrader 5 designed to modify the Take Profit level of multiple existing open positions at once.

The script executes once per attachment and applies a user-defined Take Profit price based on selected filters.

It does not run in the background, does not open trades, and does not generate signals.

Core Functionality

The script allows setting a unified Take Profit level for multiple positions in a single execution.

Users can apply the Take Profit to Buy positions only, Sell positions only, or all open positions.

The action can be limited to the current chart symbol or extended to all symbols with open positions.

Only the Take Profit level is modified.

Existing Stop Loss levels remain unchanged.

Execution Behavior

Take Profit modification requests are sent efficiently for all eligible positions.

Each position is evaluated independently, and positions that do not meet the selected criteria are ignored.

Intended Use

This script is intended for manual traders who manage multiple open positions and require fast, consistent Take Profit adjustments without automation.

Important Notes

This product is a script, not an Expert Advisor.

It works only on existing open positions.

It does not analyze market conditions or generate trading signals.

All actions require explicit user configuration.