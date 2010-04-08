HFT Ghoul

HFT Ghoul is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for high-frequency trading environments. It uses momentum-based algorithms to detect rapid price movements, particularly targeting high liquidity spikes during volatile trading sessions.

Instead of immediate market execution, the Expert Advisor uses a mechanism based on pending stop-loss orders. This approach aims to enter the market only when sufficient momentum is detected in the direction of the trend.

Tested to pass

* Capalantis 1 phase (hft) type

* Nova Forex

* Funded Folks

* 8figuretrader

* Paid to Trade

* We Fund

* Irizone Fx

You can monitor the performance

id = 7370642

password = 5XS7cC*2025

server = FPMarketsLLC-Demo


Key Features
Pending Order Execution: The Expert Advisor places calculated pending buy or sell orders when volatility is detected. If the price reverses before the order is triggered, the pending order is managed or deleted to avoid false breakouts.

High-Speed ​​Management: Optimized for the fast-action environments often required by private brokers.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Includes a responsive trailing stop-loss system to ensure variable profits as the market moves in the trade's favor.

Capital Protection: Includes a built-in risk management tool that automatically closes all trades if the floating loss reaches a specified percentage of the account balance (e.g., 1%).

Target Profit Stop: The AI ​​advisor can automatically stop trading when a predefined profit target (default 10%) is reached for the session.

Recommendations and Requirements
Symbol: Optimized for the Dow Jones US30. Highly recommended.

Can also be tested on the XAUUSD gold pair and the Nasdaq 100. Not recommended.

Timeframe: 1 minute (depending on the selected setting).

Settings: Default

Trading Session: Best performance is typically observed during the US market opening, when liquidity and volatility are at their highest.

Broker Requirements: Requires a broker with low spreads and low latency. Higher-than-usual spreads may negatively impact performance, especially if you are using the recommended US30.

Supports over 14 private brokers offering high-frequency trading for one- or two-step challenges.

Virtual Private Server (VPS): A high-performance, low-latency VPS is highly recommended for optimal execution speed. The expert can work on your home device if you have a fiber optic internet connection.

Standards
Target Profit Percentage: The percentage of profit at which the automated trading program will stop trading.

Maximum Loss Percentage: The maximum allowable loss per trade.

Drag Stop Settings: The ability to adjust the step and distance of the dynamic drag stop.

Upon receiving a warning email from the company, trading can be stopped for that day and resumed the following day.

⚠️ Important Notice - Please Read Before Purchasing
1. For High-Frequency Trading Challenges Only: This product is specifically designed for the evaluation phase of High-Frequency Trading Challenges Phase 1 and 2. It is not recommended for use on live or funded accounts. Real market conditions often impose slippage, delays, and wider spreads, which can render high-frequency trading strategies ineffective.

2. Buyer's Responsibility: Do not purchase this software if you are unfamiliar with High-Frequency Trading Challenges or if you do not fully understand the mechanism described above.

3. Company Availability: Before purchasing, please ensure that the trading company you intend to use accepts clients from your country of residence.

4. Supported Companies: The list of supported trading companies is subject to change. Companies may modify their policies or discontinue support for high-frequency trading strategies at any time. The author is not responsible for any changes in the policies of third-party trading companies.

5. Refund Policy: By purchasing this product, you agree to the MQL5 Marketplace rules. As the seller, I do not have the authority to process refunds or cancel purchases. You are responsible for canceling any purchase yourself before activation if you change your mind.

Risk Warning: If you are not familiar with the risks associated with forex trading and trading companies, please do not purchase this software. Trading involves significant risk.

 🎁🎁Don't worry after overcoming the challenges; we won't leave you halfway. We have a special and generous offer: buy HFT Ghoul and you'll get the🎁  TurboGain  🎁 EA trading expert for free. This expert trading tool works on funded accounts and includes protection systems such as daily and total loss limits, a total profit target, and other unique features for working on funded accounts.🎁🎁

제작자의 제품 더 보기
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (2)
Experts
TurboGain EA  //////////// Don't go to the market, let the market come to you.////////// Real  Performance   OLD PRICE 1400$  Christmas promo price 300$ Advanced Automated Expert Advisor Powered by Artificial Intelligence Fully Automated Trading – Smart – Reliable Performance report on a real account with     FTMO             Real  Performance                                           Demo Performance  Overview: TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on
Zeus FX
Sabrina Hellal
Experts
ZEUS FX – Fully Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) 2 copies are priced at 150$, the next price is 250$. ZEUS FX is a fully automated trading solution specifically designed for the gold market (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional indicators, ZEUS FX uses a sophisticated algorithm that monitors price volatility and trading momentum during the calmer Asian trading sessions—while remaining highly user-friendly. The strategy is built on a Breakout & Recovery model. It identifies strong price movement
