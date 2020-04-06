StrikeZone X Pro

StrikeZone X Pro — High-Risk / High-Return Automated Trading System

StrikeZone X Pro is a high-risk, high-reward algorithm designed for aggressive traders who seek strong performance and dynamic market engagement.
It uses a volatility-adaptive breakout engine combined with multi-layer filters to identify explosive price movements and capitalize on them with precision.

Key Features

  • High-Risk / High-Return Strategy optimized for fast market movements

  • Volatility-Based Entry System (ATR Adaptive)

  • Lightning breakout logic for strong momentum conditions

  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Trailing Stop to protect profits

  • Optimized for NASDAQ / US100 / Indices

  • Fully automated — plug-and-play operation

Recommended For

  • Traders who prefer high volatility, strong momentum, and explosive returns

  • Professional algo users who understand risk exposure

  • Accounts seeking rapid growth in trending markets

Important Notes

This EA uses an aggressive methodology with large swings and deeper drawdowns.
It is intended only for users who fully understand high-risk trading.

Use appropriate lot sizes and test carefully before going live.


Рекомендуем также
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Данный бот основан на анализе адаптивных скользящих средних. Эксперт отличается стабильными сигналами, Которые можно использовать как точные кратковременные сигналы. Это полускальперская система, которая анализирует рынок при помощи надежных индикаторов. Скальперская это система или нет, зависит от параметров TakeProfit и StopLoss . Пользуясь данным советником, нужно понимать что данный бот требует оптимизации. Бот работает как на счетах неттнг так и на счетах хееджинг. Но настройки необходимо
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Эксперты
BoBot Scalper — новая эра тренд-скальпинга уже здесь. Если вы торгуете XAUUSD , индексами или быстрыми валютными парами — этот EA создан именно для вас. BoBot Scalper использует улучшенный движок MACD/LWMA , который определяет настоящие сигналы продолжения тренда раньше толпы. Он реагирует мгновенно, аккуратно управляет риском и фиксирует прибыль с помощью ступенчатого трейлинг-стопа в валюте — одного из самых умных методов сопровождения позиции среди скальперских EA. Он НЕ использует мартингейл
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Эксперты
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Эксперты
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
DailyBox2
Lee Han Su
Эксперты
DailyBox2 is an advanced automated trading system designed based on trend-following and hedging strategies. This EA executes up to two trades per day and utilizes a smart recovery feature to minimize losses and maximize profits. Its risk management feature ensures safe trading by aligning with the user’s specified risk levels. When used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. Additionally, when used alongside our BandPulse , it can lead to
FREE
Grid Following Robot MT5
Songkiet Manoharn
Эксперты
Grid-Trading Buy and Sell Options:  You can set the system to place buy orders below the market price and sell orders above it. This ensures profits during price movements in either direction.   Adjustable Parameter: Maximum and Minimum Price Levels:  Define the range within which the grid operates. Grid Distance:  Set the spacing between each buy and sell order, allowing you to control the frequency of trades. Volume (Lot Sizes):  Adjust the trading volume for each order to manage risk and pote
MP RiskOracle MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Утилиты
Risk Oracle - Expert Advisor Description Risk Oracle is a sophisticated yet user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for risk management and trade execution. This utility tool is tailored to assist traders in executing orders at optimal prices while managing risk efficiently, without the need to manually calculate volumes and other parameters. By automating these critical aspects, Risk Oracle simplifies the trading process and allows traders to focus on strategy and market analysis. All Produc
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
GuardianTrader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Эксперты
Guardian Trader — это продвинутый советник, работающий по тренду, который предназначен для определения самых ранних возможностей отката на трендовых рынках. Построенный вокруг профессиональной системы управления капиталом, он обеспечивает устойчивый рост, стабильные результаты и надежную защиту ваших торговых средств. Точные входы по тренду Guardian Trader определяет рыночные тренды и совершает сделки только в наиболее оптимальных точках отката, максимизируя точность и минимизируя ненужные риски
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Эксперты
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
Эксперты
Искусство Forex - это новый сложный советник, который непрерывно торгует в обоих направлениях. Серия ордеров будет открываться для получения наилучшей средней цены до тех пор, пока не будет достигнут тейк-профит. Это оптимальный вариант для получения прибыли на непредсказуемом рынке.   Встроенная система покрытия убытков позволяет восстанавливать ордера, которые слишком удалены от текущей цены.  The best results are on   EUR/USD H1   but you can use it on any   forex pair   and   timeframe . Liv
FREE
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Ключевой проблемой скальпинга можно назвать сложность в отделении ложных сигналов от дающих возможность работать. Интересно то, что для фильтрации многие прибегают к использованию множества замысловатых и совершенно ненужных алгоритмов, которые только приводят к усложнению системы. На самом деле, ответ лежит на поверхности и заключается в том, чтобы искать и находить лишь ценовые импульсы, и не обращать внимания на пустые движения рынка.  Эксперт Megatrons реализует скальпинг-стратегию на осно
EA Ela MT5
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Эксперты
EA ELA MT5 is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which is built on the backbone of a simple trend following trading system. It’s a powerful price action EA which uses well known and extremely efficient Indicators like MA, AD and ATR to find the most profitable trades hence making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Indices and Synthetic Index.   With the right settings, using the recommended broker with a low spread and a fast VPS, EA Ela MT5 has
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Эксперты
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
4 (1)
Эксперты
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Эксперты
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Code Scalper
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Данный бот может классифицировать тики на классы от 0 до 64, после чего проанализировав тиковый микро-сигналы он определяет в какую сторону открыть позицию. С экспертом можно работать только на рельних тиках как оптимизировать, и и тестировать! Эксперт при работе употребляет учет позиций в любом режиме как неттинг (по одному символу может быть только одна позиция) так и с независимого учетом позиций или хеджинг (для одного символа может быть множество позиций). Настраиваемые параметры бота Ty
Hedging Breakout MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 Советник Hedging Breakout Expert — это сложный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для извлечения выгоды из прорывов рынка и одновременного использования надежного управления рисками с помощью стратегий хеджирования. Этот советник тщательно разработан для определения оптимальных возможностей прорыва, используя повышенную ликвидность рынка для максимизации торгового потенциала.
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
Эксперты
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
QuantCore GT
Arseny Potyekhin
3.27 (11)
Эксперты
QuantCore GT QuantCore GT EA — это передовая торговая система, разработанная для того, чтобы справляться со сложностями рынка Форекс с помощью непревзойдённого сочетания интеллекта, управляемого ИИ, и стратегий, основанных на данных. Благодаря интеграции ChatGPT-o1, новейшего GPT-4.5, изощрённых моделей машинного обучения и передового подхода к анализу больших данных, QuantCore GT достигает нового уровня точности, адаптивности и эффективности торговли. Этот экспертный советник (EA) отличается с
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Эксперты
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Эксперты
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
BlackWasp
Esther Musemwa
Эксперты
BlackWasp EA Master the Market. Trade with Precision. Unleash the power of automated trading with BlackWasp, the Expert Advisor engineered to dominate the USD/JPY pair. This sophisticated algorithm operates with the speed and precision of its namesake, targeting high-probability opportunities through a proven strategic approach. The Core Strategy: Intelligence in Action BlackWasp is built on a powerful, three-tiered methodology: · Price Action Analysis: It reads the market's narrative, iden
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Эксперты
track record of myfxbook : Сделайте бэктест на счёте с raw-spread, и вы увидите впечатляющие результаты. Обзор торгового советника (EA): Этот экспертный советник специально оптимизирован для торговли на XAUUSD (золото против доллара США) , с наилучшими результатами на таймфрейме H1 , а также на H4 как надёжной альтернативе. Его производительность точно настроена под уникальную волатильность и структуру рынка золота. Мы не продаём вам мечту о быстром обогащении. Мы предлагаем вам мощный и
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
2.94 (18)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 199 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Mc Digger
Leonidas Bokias
Эксперты
MC DIGGER — EURUSD Grid Expert Advisor MC DIGGER is a disciplined grid EA for EURUSD that reacts to fresh extremes confirmed by RSI , then manages entries with ATR-based spacing, widening steps, and a basket take-profit . It includes strict position caps, equity guards, and daily loss protection designed to keep risk visible and controlled. How it trades (summary) Signal : Starts a basket only when price breaks a recent high/low (user-defined lookback) and RSI reaches an extreme (overbought for
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Эксперты
Представляем Weltrix – Ультимативное решение для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) $499 – ПОЗЖЕ -> $1999 USD ВАЖНО: ИСПОЛЬЗУЙТЕ EA ТОЛЬКО С ЭТИМ SET-ФАЙЛОМ:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  LIVE USER GUIDE Шесть проверенных стратегий. Один мощный советник. Стабильная эффективность. Высокая торговая активность. Чего НЕТ в этом советнике ВАЖНО: Чтобы AUTO_GMT работал → добавьте URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org" (уберите пробелы!!) в список разрешённых URL в вашем терминале MT5 (Сервис -> Настройк
Другие продукты этого автора
StrikeZone ATR
Park Geonwoo
Индикаторы
StrikeZone ATR is a professional-grade ATR-based volatility indicator designed for precision intraday trading. It visualizes volatility strength using a dynamic histogram and smoothed deviation line, helping traders instantly identify expansion, contraction, trend strength, and reversal zones. Key Features TradingView-style ATR histogram (Up/Down bars with multi-color levels) Smoothed deviation line for clearer volatility trend Instant detection of volatility spikes and quiet zones Color-coded b
FREE
StrikeZone Macd Atr
Park Geonwoo
Индикаторы
StrikeZone Macd Atr is an advanced volatility-adaptive oscillator that scales the traditional MACD using ATR. This approach solves the common problem of conventional MACD: it does not react properly to changing volatility. With ATR scaling, momentum becomes clearer, smoother, and more meaningful across all market conditions. Key Features 1. ATR-Scaled MACD Oscillator The indicator adjusts (MACD – Signal) by ATR ratio, allowing: Reduced noise during high-volatility periods Enhanced sensitivity du
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв