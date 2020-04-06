The Destroyer EA

The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD

THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge.

(Battle Tested Logic)

THE MISSION

The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive. The Destroyer EA was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to dominate it.

Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.), this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the "D-Strategy" (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestructible risk management shield. It hunts volatility, strikes with sniper precision, and protects your equity like a fortress.

Do not just trade. Destroy the target.

 THE ARSENAL (Features)

1. The "D-Strategy" Combat Engine

The Destroyer doesn't guess. It calculates. It uses a relentless Multi-Timeframe confirmation system:

  • The Radar: Scans the 21 EMA & 55 EMA for the perfect trend alignment.

  • The Trigger: Waits for the Retest of the Moving Average (Pullback). It never chases price; it lets the enemy come into the kill zone.

  • The Confirmation: Validates every entry with Heiken Ashi color changes and RSI momentum.

2. The Prop Firm Guardian (Equity Shield)

Your account is your lifeblood. The Destroyer includes a hard-coded Equity Guardian that watches your balance every millisecond.

  • Daily Loss Limit: If equity drops by 4% (adjustable), the Destroyer kills all trades immediately and locks the terminal for the day. You survive to fight tomorrow.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a physical Stop Loss sent to the broker. No hidden risks.

3. The Recovery Protocol (Optional)

Sometimes, the market traps you. The Destroyer activates its Recovery Grid.

  • Instead of accepting defeat, it intelligently adds positions at calculated intervals.

  • It averages the price and closes the entire basket at Break Even. It turns a potential loss into a neutral exit.

  • (Note: Can be disabled for strict low-risk scouting missions).

4. ECN Stealth Execution

Brokers try to stop you with "Error 130" or "Invalid Stops." The Destroyer bypasses this by using a Two-Step-Execution protocol. It enters the market invisible (no SL/TP) and modifies the order milliseconds later. No rejection. No errors.

 COMBAT PARAMETERS (Settings Explained)

To pilot The Destroyer, you must understand your controls. Here is the manual:

A. PROP FIRM PROTECTION (The Shield)

  • MaxDailyLoss (4.0): The Fail-Safe. If you lose 4% in a day, the machine shuts down. Saves your Prop Account.

  • MaxTotalLoss (9.0): The Ejection Seat. Prevents total account blowout.

  • RiskPerTrade (1.0): The Ammo. How much % of the account do you fire per shot?

B. D-STRATEGY SETTINGS (The Weapon)

  • TimeFrame (M15): The tactical map. M15 is recommended for Daytrading.

  • FastEMA (21) / SlowEMA (55): The trend identifiers.

  • RetestPips (10): The Sniper Zone. How close must price get to the EMA to trigger a shot?

  • UseHeikenAshi : Activates the visual confirmation filter.

C. EXIT MANAGEMENT (The Extraction)

  • RewardRatio (2.0): The Victory condition. TP is 2x the Stop Loss.

  • UseTrailing : Activates the dynamic Stop Loss. It chases the price to lock in loot.

  • UseBreakEven : Moves SL to entry price once profitable. A risk-free trade is a good trade.

D. RECOVERY SYSTEM (The Counter-Attack)

  • UseRecovery : True = Fight back with Grids. False = One shot, one kill (Stop Loss only).

  • MaxTrades : How many reinforcements to send into battle.

E. TIME FILTER (Stealth Mode)

  • FridayExit : True = Closes all positions on Friday night. No holding over the weekend.

DEPLOYMENT INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Load Ammo: Copy Destroyer.ex4 to your MT4 Experts folder.

  2. Select Target: Open EURUSD, GBPUSD, or XAUUSD.

  3. Sync Time: Set Timeframe to M15.

  4. Engage: Drag the EA onto the chart.

    • Prop Firm Trader? Set UseRecovery = false and RiskPerTrade = 1.0 .

    • Personal Account? Set UseRecovery = true for maximum damage.

  5. Fire: Enable AutoTrading.

WARNING: This is a powerful tool. Used correctly, it conquers. Used recklessly, it destroys. Always test in the simulation chamber (Demo) before live combat.

The Destroyer is ready. Are you?


The Destroyer EA MT5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
The Price will increase every 2 weeks. Final Price 999 USD THE DESTROYER EA – Annihilate the Market. Conquer the Challenge. THE MISSION The market is a battlefield. Only the disciplined survive.   The Destroyer EA   was not built to "participate" in the market—it was built to   dominate   it. Designed specifically for the grueling conditions of   Prop Firm Challenges (FXIFY, FTMO, MFF, etc.) , this algorithm combines the lethal precision of the   "D-Strategy"   (EMA 21/55 Cross) with an indestru
TiborsTimer
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Indicadores
Tibors Timer -  Indikator zur Übersicht und Klarheit im Chart Dieser Indikator wurde von mir geschrieben, da ich oftmals die wichtigsten Informationen während eines Trades bzw. im Chart mühevoll suchen musste. Bitte täglich neu in den Chart ziehen.   Er zeigt folgendes an: - Akuteller Kurs - Aktuelles Handelspaar - Die Zeiteinheit - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung - Die Nummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Aktuelle Hebel  - Der Aktuelle Spprea
FREE
Tibors Timer Mt5
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Utilitários
Indikator mit den Notwendigen Anzeigen im Chart - Als Expert installieren !  Dieser Indikator wurde von mir Entwickelt damit die Anzeige der relevanten Parameter klar und deutlich im Chart ist.  Er dient zur Information und ist ohne Gewähr.  Folgende Parameter werden angezeigt: - Aktueller Kurs - Das Aktuelle Handelspaar - Die Restzeit zur nächsten Kerzenbildung / Zum Abschluss der Aktuellen Kerze - Die Kontonummer des Handelskontos - Die Frei Verfügbare Margin - Die Margin auf 1 Lot - Der Akt
FREE
Goldmarie EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Goldmarie EA is an automated scalping Expert Advisor designed for XAU/USD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. It uses a combination of RSI, Bollinger Bands, and dynamic lot sizing to identify high-probability trade setups. The EA also features an advanced risk management system, preventing overtrading and margin issues. The price for Goldmarie EA will increase by every 10 sales. Final price U$D 999 This guide explains Goldmarie EA's features, including the built-in dashboard and how to configure th
Prop Master EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
49.98 USD for the next 5 buyers, then it will rise again to 999 $ Prop Master EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm Trading Solution! Pass FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY  and all the other Challenges with Confidence!  Are you struggling to pass proprietary trading firm challenges? Prop Master EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to help traders meet the strict rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY, and other prop firms. With intelligent risk management, dynamic lot sizing, built-in news fi
TreeBert EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
TreeBert EA H4 – Smart Swing Trading Automation for EURUSD and More Unlock the power of multi-timeframe trading with institutional logic – fully automated. The MTF Momentum EA H4 is a high-precision, low-frequency trading robot designed for smart swing traders who want to combine trend-following principles with momentum confirmation – using professional multi-timeframe analysis. How It Works This Expert Advisor operates on the H4 timeframe and uses a three-level decision system: Trend Detection
Gold Rain EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Unleash the full potential of the Gold market. Gold Rain EA is a professional, fully automated trading robot designed specifically for the high volatility of XAUUSD. By combining multi-timeframe trend analysis with dynamic volatility adjustments, this EA seeks to capture profitable moves while strictly managing risk. Why Gold Rain? To survive in the Gold market, you need to trade with the trend but enter at the perfect moment. Gold Rain EA does exactly that by filtering noise and focusing on hig
H1Bert Expert Adviro
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI. Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter. Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes
Bullet Proof EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Automated Confluence Trading with Dual-Stage Verification  Stop staring at charts waiting for the perfect moment. The Bullet Proof Strategy EA takes the proven logic of the "Buy Sell" Arrow system and combines it with a robust "Final Confirmation" filter to create a disciplined, fully automated trading machine. This EA doesn't just guess; it waits for confluence . It only executes a trade when price action signals (Arrows) align perfectly with trend momentum (Confirmation), giving you high-proba
QuEAn The Golden Queen EA
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Hello Traders! I am QuEAn ( Qu antum E xpert A dvisor N etwork), the definitive automated trading solution for Gold (XAUUSD). Born from the legendary "Quantum" volatility logic, I have been re-engineered specifically for MetaTrader 4 to dominate the modern Gold market. While others guess the direction, QuEAn calculates it. Using advanced "Quantum Volatility" algorithms, I detect the precise moment when the market breaks out of equilibrium. I don't just trade; I capture momentum. Why QuEAn? Speci
ForExMachina 2
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery (Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs) Trading with Machine Precision Stop relying on lagging indicators. ForExMachina  2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility . Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary
TrendFriendIndi
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Indicadores
TrendFriendIndi   Features & Benefits: Timeframes: All - The higher the more precise!  Clear buy & sell signals → Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL Confirmation candle to reduce false signals → Signals appear only after a strong confirmation Built-in news filter → Blocks signals during high-volatility events to minimize risks Stop-Loss & Take-Profit levels displayed on the chart → Helps you plan your trades with ease Three Take-Profit targets (TP1, TP2, TP3) → Perfect for different tra
