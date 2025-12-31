Triple EMA Pullback MT5 EA – Trend-Following Pullback Robot

Triple EMA Pullback is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on trading strong trends and waiting for clean pullbacks to enter.

The EA uses three EMAs on the working timeframe together with a higher-timeframe trend filter to avoid random entries and choppy markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CORE IDEA

– Detect a clear trend using a higher timeframe EMA filter.

– Use three EMAs on the trading chart (Fast, Mid, Slow) to define the structure of the trend.

– Wait for price to pull back against the trend and dip into the EMA zone.

– Enter only when price reclaims the Fast EMA in the direction of the main trend.

– Place stop loss near the Slow EMA with a small buffer, and take profit using an R-multiple (risk–reward ratio).

This approach keeps the system patient – no over-trading, only structured pullbacks inside a healthy trend.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

Trend Filter

– Uses a configurable timeframe and EMA (default: 200 EMA).

– Only BUYS when the filter shows an uptrend, only SELLS when it shows a downtrend. Entry Logic

The three EMAs on the chart:

– Fast EMA – signal line (default 50)

– Mid EMA – pullback zone (default 90)

– Slow EMA – structure / safety line (default 170) BUY:

– Trend filter = UP

– EMA order: Fast > Mid > Slow

– Price first closes below the Fast EMA, then makes a deeper pullback into the Mid/Slow EMA zone.

– When price closes back above the Fast EMA while all EMAs remain bullish, the EA enters a BUY. SELL:

– Exact mirror logic of BUY in a downtrend. Risk & Exit Management

– Stop Loss is placed beyond the Slow EMA with a configurable buffer in points.

– Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the risk (R-multiple).

– One position per symbol at a time – no grid, no martingale. Optional:

– Break-Even function

– Trailing Stop

– Combined BE + Trailing logic Time Filter (UTC)

– Trading window is defined in UTC time, for example:

Start: 18:00, End: 02:00

– This allows you to focus on the most active sessions and avoid low-liquidity periods.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



MONEY MANAGEMENT

You can choose between:

– Fixed lot – simple volume per trade

– Risk % per trade – position size based on a percentage of account equity

– Fixed money risk – risk a fixed currency amount per trade

The EA automatically calculates the lot size from your chosen risk mode and the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



MAIN FEATURES

– Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor

– Triple EMA pullback logic with higher-timeframe trend filter

– Clear rule-based entries and exits – no discretion needed

– Built-in time filter in UTC

– Flexible money management: fixed lot / % risk / fixed money risk

– Advanced position protection: Break-Even, Trailing Stop, BE + Trailing combination

– One trade per symbol (no martingale, no grid)

– Works on any symbol and timeframe – just optimize and test before live use

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



BACKTEST EXAMPLES (SINGLE SYMBOL)

The screenshots show separate yearly tests with the same core settings:

– 2024: approx. 350 net profit, Profit Factor ≈ 1.90, max relative drawdown ≈ 14%.

– 2025: approx. 350 net profit, Profit Factor ≈ 1.68, max relative drawdown ≈ 32%.

These examples are based on historical data only. Real results will depend on broker, spreads, execution and your risk settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



RECOMMENDATIONS

– Use a reliable ECN broker with low spreads and good execution.

– Test on your broker’s data in the Strategy Tester before going live.

– Start with conservative risk (for example 0.5–1% per trade) and increase only if you fully understand the behavior of the EA.

– A VPS is recommended for 24/5 stable operation.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



SUPPORT & SET FILES

After purchasing the EA, please send me a private message (PM) on MQL5.

I will provide you with the recommended .set configuration files for quick and easy setup.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



DISCLAIMER

Triple EMA Pullback MT5 EA is a professional trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Trading Forex, Metals and CFDs involves risk. Use the EA only if you fully understand the risks, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.