Triple EMA Pullback MT5

Triple EMA Pullback MT5 EA – Trend-Following Pullback Robot

Triple EMA Pullback is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that focuses on trading strong trends and waiting for clean pullbacks to enter.
The EA uses three EMAs on the working timeframe together with a higher-timeframe trend filter to avoid random entries and choppy markets.
CORE IDEA

– Detect a clear trend using a higher timeframe EMA filter.
– Use three EMAs on the trading chart (Fast, Mid, Slow) to define the structure of the trend.
– Wait for price to pull back against the trend and dip into the EMA zone.
– Enter only when price reclaims the Fast EMA in the direction of the main trend.
– Place stop loss near the Slow EMA with a small buffer, and take profit using an R-multiple (risk–reward ratio).

This approach keeps the system patient – no over-trading, only structured pullbacks inside a healthy trend.
HOW THE STRATEGY WORKS

  1. Trend Filter
    – Uses a configurable timeframe and EMA (default: 200 EMA).
    – Only BUYS when the filter shows an uptrend, only SELLS when it shows a downtrend.

  2. Entry Logic
    The three EMAs on the chart:
    – Fast EMA – signal line (default 50)
    – Mid EMA – pullback zone (default 90)
    – Slow EMA – structure / safety line (default 170)

    BUY:
    – Trend filter = UP
    – EMA order: Fast > Mid > Slow
    – Price first closes below the Fast EMA, then makes a deeper pullback into the Mid/Slow EMA zone.
    – When price closes back above the Fast EMA while all EMAs remain bullish, the EA enters a BUY.

    SELL:
    – Exact mirror logic of BUY in a downtrend.

  3. Risk & Exit Management
    – Stop Loss is placed beyond the Slow EMA with a configurable buffer in points.
    – Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the risk (R-multiple).
    – One position per symbol at a time – no grid, no martingale.

    Optional:
    – Break-Even function
    – Trailing Stop
    – Combined BE + Trailing logic

  4. Time Filter (UTC)
    – Trading window is defined in UTC time, for example:
    Start: 18:00, End: 02:00
    – This allows you to focus on the most active sessions and avoid low-liquidity periods.
MONEY MANAGEMENT

You can choose between:

– Fixed lot – simple volume per trade
– Risk % per trade – position size based on a percentage of account equity
– Fixed money risk – risk a fixed currency amount per trade

The EA automatically calculates the lot size from your chosen risk mode and the distance between Entry and Stop Loss.
MAIN FEATURES

– Fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor
– Triple EMA pullback logic with higher-timeframe trend filter
– Clear rule-based entries and exits – no discretion needed
– Built-in time filter in UTC
– Flexible money management: fixed lot / % risk / fixed money risk
– Advanced position protection: Break-Even, Trailing Stop, BE + Trailing combination
– One trade per symbol (no martingale, no grid)
– Works on any symbol and timeframe – just optimize and test before live use
BACKTEST EXAMPLES (SINGLE SYMBOL)

The screenshots show separate yearly tests with the same core settings:

– 2024: approx. 350 net profit, Profit Factor ≈ 1.90, max relative drawdown ≈ 14%.
– 2025: approx. 350 net profit, Profit Factor ≈ 1.68, max relative drawdown ≈ 32%.

These examples are based on historical data only. Real results will depend on broker, spreads, execution and your risk settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
RECOMMENDATIONS

– Use a reliable ECN broker with low spreads and good execution.
– Test on your broker’s data in the Strategy Tester before going live.
– Start with conservative risk (for example 0.5–1% per trade) and increase only if you fully understand the behavior of the EA.
– A VPS is recommended for 24/5 stable operation.
SUPPORT & SET FILES

After purchasing the EA, please send me a private message (PM) on MQL5.
I will provide you with the recommended .set configuration files for quick and easy setup.
DISCLAIMER

Triple EMA Pullback MT5 EA is a professional trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Trading Forex, Metals and CFDs involves risk. Use the EA only if you fully understand the risks, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

