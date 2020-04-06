GoldenGrid Scalping Pro

GoldenGrid Scalping Pro - The Intelligent Scalping & DCA System for XAUUSD

Are you looking for a stable, highly profitable, and exceptionally safe Expert Advisor for XAUUSD?

GoldenGrid Scalping Pro is the answer. This is not a high-risk martingale EA. It is a precision-engineered trading system, specialized for the XAUUSD M5 timeframe, that combines a fast Scalping strategy with an intelligent and controlled Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) management system.

The backtest results speak for themselves:

  • Initial Deposit: $1,000.00

  • Total Net Profit: $157,136.19

  • Profit Factor: 5.15 (An outstanding figure)

  • Total Trades: 40,238

  • Profit Trades (% of total): 86.70%

The smooth, steadily rising equity curve (see backtest screenshot) is the clearest proof of a sustainable strategy, not a high-risk grid system.

Key Features

  • Safe Scalping & DCA Strategy: The EA capitalizes on small price movements on the M5 chart. When the market moves against a position, the DCA system activates in a controlled manner (with a customizable MaxDCASteps ) to manage the position and optimize the exit point.

  • Superior Risk Management: With a Maximal Drawdown of just 0.62% over an extensive backtest, you can trade with confidence that your capital is protected.

  • Advanced Signal Filtering: Entry decisions are filtered using ATR (to measure market volatility) and Volume (to confirm momentum), helping to eliminate market noise.

  • Intuitive Dashboard: All critical information is displayed directly on your chart:

    • Bot Status (ON/OFF) and DCA Status (ON/OFF).

    • Account Overview (Balance, Equity).

    • Trading Statistics (Today's Profit, Win Rate).

    • Market Conditions (Spread, TR Status, Volume, H4 Trend).

    • Risk Management (Risk Level, Daily Loss %).

  • High & Stable Win Rate: Achieving an 86.70% win rate over 40,000+ trades demonstrates the algorithm's consistency and reliability.

How Does the Strategy Work?

  1. GoldenGrid Scalping Pro uses a combination of Volume and ATR analysis to identify potential scalping entries on XAUUSD M5.

  2. If the trade moves in the intended direction, the EA secures profit quickly.

  3. If the market moves against the trade, the intelligent DCA system engages. It will open additional, calculated positions up to a maximum limit defined by the MaxDCASteps parameter (e.g., 3).

  4. The goal of the DCA system is to adjust the average entry price and exit the entire grid of trades at a profit or break-even as soon as a small retracement occurs.

Why Choose GoldenGrid Scalping Pro?

  • Safety First: Unlike other grid/DCA bots that promise huge profits at the risk of blowing your account, this EA focuses on capital preservation with an ultra-low drawdown.

  • Sustainable Profitability: The smooth equity curve demonstrates steady, long-term growth.

  • Easy to Use: With optimized default inputs and a clear dashboard, the EA is suitable for both new and experienced traders.

Recommended Settings

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

  • Broker Requirements: A low spread is crucial for scalping. An ECN, Raw, or Pro account with competitive spreads is highly recommended.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (Recommended $1,000 for an optimal risk buffer).

  • VPS: A 24/7 VPS is strongly recommended to ensure a stable connection and to never miss a trade.

Input Parameters

  • InitialLot: The lot size for the first trade in a cycle.

  • MaxDCASteps: The maximum number of DCA trades allowed in a single grid (e.g., 3). This is a key risk-control parameter.

  • ATR_Period: The period for the ATR indicator (default 14).

  • VolumePeriod: The period for the Volume indicator (default 20). (You can add more of your EA's important inputs here)

Customer Support

We are committed to providing fast customer support. If you have any questions about setup or operation, please contact me via private message on MQL5.

Happy trading! We encourage you to actively monitor the EA's performance and make informed management decisions to optimize your trading results!


