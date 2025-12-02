Bullet Proof EA
- Experts
- Tibor Hartmut Sturm
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Automated Confluence Trading with Dual-Stage Verification
Stop staring at charts waiting for the perfect moment. The Bullet Proof Strategy EA takes the proven logic of the "Buy Sell" Arrow system and combines it with a robust "Final Confirmation" filter to create a disciplined, fully automated trading machine.
This EA doesn't just guess; it waits for confluence. It only executes a trade when price action signals (Arrows) align perfectly with trend momentum (Confirmation), giving you high-probability entries day and night.
The Strategy – How It Works: The "Bullet Proof" logic is built on a strict 2-step validation process:
-
Step 1: The Signal. The EA monitors the market using the sophisticated "Buy Sell" algorithm. It waits for a clear Arrow signal indicating a potential reversal or trend continuation.
-
Step 2: The Confirmation. A signal alone is not enough. The EA instantly cross-checks the signal with the "Final Confirmation" indicator (based on advanced momentum or Ehlers logic).
-
Execution: Only if both indicators agree, the trade is taken. This filters out weak signals and whipsaws, keeping your capital safer.
Why Choose Bullet Proof EA?
-
Filters Out Noise: By requiring a secondary confirmation, this EA avoids many of the false signals common in volatile markets.
-
Emotion-Free Trading: Fear and greed are removed. The EA executes the strategy flawlessly, 24/5.
-
Precision Risk Management: Never trade without a safety net. The EA comes with built-in Auto-Lot calculation (Risk % per trade) and hard Stop Loss / Take Profit levels.
Key Features:
-
No Martingale / No Grid: This is a safe, single-entry strategy. It respects your account balance.
-
Buffer-Based Logic: Directly reads the indicator buffers for the fastest possible reaction time.
-
Fully Customizable: Adjust the indicator periods, deviations, and risk settings to fit your trading style (Scalping, Day Trading, or Swing).
-
Money Management: Simply set your risk (e.g., 1% or 2%), and the EA calculates the lot size automatically based on your Stop Loss.
Recommendations:
-
Pairs: Optimized for major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Timeframe: M15, H1, or H4 (Higher timeframes generally offer more reliable trend confirmation).