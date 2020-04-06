DAX Highest BreakOut

This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 timeframe, with optional fixed or dynamic position sizing for adaptable risk management.

Strategy Overview

The EA combines three complementary approaches based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators. These methods focus on breakout and reversal conditions to provide diverse trade signals across different market environments.

Key Features

  • Fully adjustable indicator parameters and risk settings, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional trailing stop.

  • Choice between fixed-percentage risk or dynamic position sizing, offering flexible control over trade exposure.

  • Customizable trading restrictions: weekend filtering, end-of-day closure (20:35), Friday cut-off (19:00), and optional hourly filters (e.g., 9–15).

  • All strategy components are internally integrated, and parameter values can be user-adjusted based on personal testing and preference.

  • Suitable for a wide range of brokers; testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live use.

Important Notes

Trading performance depends on market conditions and the user’s chosen settings. Thorough backtesting and forward testing are recommended.

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA does not guarantee profit and should be used with appropriate risk management.


Рекомендуем также
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Эксперты
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Эксперты
Volatility Pullback EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA trades pullbacks during high-volatility conditions using auto-generated grid levels that dynamically adapt to current market volatility, allowing intelligent position scaling during price retracements instead of fixed grid spacing. To protect trading capital, especially on small and cent accounts , the EA includes equity protection that automatically pauses trading when predefined equity limits
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Эксперты
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Эксперты
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Продвинутая система тройной арбитражной торговли на рынке Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro – это современный экспертный советник, использующий интеллектуальную систему тройного арбитража для быстрого обнаружения и использования прибыльных возможностей между различными валютными парами в полностью автоматическом режиме. Разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, стабильность и эффективность . Робот сочетает продвинутый статистический анализ, мониторинг цен в реальном времени
AnacottTrading MultiAI BTC Edition
Oliver Jung
Эксперты
AnacottTrading MultiAI – The Honest Multi-Asset Trading Robot AnacottTrading MultiAI is not just another “blender EA” promising dream-like revenues with fake backtests. This is a transparent, professional trading system built on 15+ years of market experience. AnacottTrading   MultiAI  trades with discipline: Only one position at a time No Martingale, no Grid, no trade spam Full risk control for every single trade This EA uses a rolling optimization approach – always tuned to the last 3 months o
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.56 (9)
Эксперты
Стартовая цена: 199 долларов США Цена будет постепенно увеличиваться после каждого блока продаж в рамках стратегии запуска, основанной на ценности. Чем раньше вы приобретете ArtQuant Gold, тем лучшую цену вы получите. (Никаких искусственных скидок или агрессивных акций. Рост цен отражает качество и долгосрочную эффективность системы.) LIVE SIGNAL ArtQuant Gold — профессиональный экспертный советник (EA), специально разработанный для торговли на рынке золота (XAUUSD) с надежной и адаптивной ст
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Эксперты
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
Aura Superstar MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Эксперты
Aura Superstar    — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный для торговли    валютами во время ролловера .  Он основан на кластерном анализе машинного обучения и генетических    алгоритмах скальпинга. Первый мультивалютный скальпер, использующий механизм глубокого машинного обучения, многоуровневый персептрон и адаптивный нейро-фильтр в сочетании с классическими индикаторами. Эксперт показывает стабильные результаты с 2003 года. Не использует опасные методы управления капиталом, не
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Эксперты
Советник QuantumPip ("КвантумПип") - это полностью автоматический советник, который умеет торговать на нескольких символах с одного графика. Советник также использует цены Золота, Нефти, "Шмукси" (мой аналог "Дикси"), DAX или FTSE для расчета входов по этим символам. Советник использует два вида рекуррентной нейронной модели - односетевую (решения "бай" или "селл") и двухсетевую (решения "бай" или неопределенность и "селл" или неопределенность). Таким образом, советник QuantumPip торгует одновре
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
Эксперты
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Эксперты
NeoPips Engine EA — настоящая торговая революция уже наступила! «Настоящая сила торговли заключается в том, чтобы видеть то, что упускают другие. NeoPips Engine не следует за рынком — он им управляет». О NeoPips Engine EA: ваш интеллектуальный торговый союзник NeoPips Engine EA — это не обычный торговый робот. Это многомерный, оптимизированный для ИИ экспертный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужна точность, адаптивность и долгосрочная эффективность. В отличие от устаревших
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене будет доступно лишь очень ограниченное количество экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА (от 349$) --> ПОЛУЧИТЕ 1 EA БЕСПЛАТНО (для 2 номеров торговых счетов). Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Добро пожаловать в BITCOIN REAPER!   После колоссального успеха Gold Reaper я решил, что пришло время применить те же принципы победы к рынку биткоинов,
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Эксперты
GapRider EA - Динамический экспертный советник для торговли гэпами на стороне покупки Обзор GapRider EA — это сложный и адаптивный экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, специализирующийся на торговле гэпами на стороне покупки. Этот EA выявляет значительные рыночные гэпы и размещает стратегические ордера на покупку, используя динамическую настройку размеров на основе волатильности рынка для оптимизации входов и выходов из сделок. Благодаря надежному набору функций, GapRider пр
Gold Quant Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
Эксперты
LIVE SIGNALS – REAL TRADING ACCOUNTS Primary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 03 September 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329812 Secondary Live Signal (Default Settings) Since 08 December 2025 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347752 Both signals are traded on real accounts and are fully public on MQL5, allowing independent verification of: Full trade history Drawdown and risk behaviour Growth and consistency Real market execution No demo trading. Full transparency. LIMITED LA
Nezha Huntian HK50
Long Jia Zhang
Эксперты
HK50 Short-term Strategy (2025.03–2025.06) This is an enterprise-level grid trading EA designed specifically for the Hang Seng Index (HK50), supporting multi-period automated trading. The EA adopts a very simplified parameter design, only the basic lot size needs to be set, and all core parameters are built-in as robust default values, suitable for rapid deployment by institutions and individual users. Initial capital: 10,000 End-of-period capital: 39,224.36 Total trading days: 47 Profitable
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Bliz Golden Strategy MT5
Abhishek Yadav
Эксперты
Стратегия Golden Bliz — это стратегия, основанная на определенных правилах. Это не ограничивается тем, что это отдельная стратегия; это платформа, позволяющая трейдерам создавать свои индивидуальные торговые инструменты. Благодаря обширным возможностям настройки вы можете разработать торговый подход, который идеально соответствует вашему уникальному стилю и пониманию рынка. Эта стратегия основана на устоявшихся правилах, широко принятых в современном торговом мире. Кроме того, вы получите 8 фай
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Эксперты
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Эксперты
Простий, ефективний, прибутковий — експерт, який працює на вас Цей Expert Advisor створений для тих, хто цінує простоту та контроль . Мінімум налаштувань — максимум результату. Ви не витрачаєте час на складну оптимізацію: налаштування інтуїтивні, запуск — за лічені хвилини. Тільки одна позиція в ринку — жодного хаосу, жодних накладок. Без стоп-лоссів, тейк-профітів чи трейлінгу — повний контроль над логікою виходу. Гнучкий вибір стратегії — оберіть ту, що найкраще відповідає вашому
Ultimate Range Master
Lefika Raphel Sebatane
Эксперты
Ultimate Range Master EA: The Ultimate 4-in-1 Range Trading Solution Overview The Ultimate Range Master EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for traders who thrive in range-bound markets. Offering four distinct and powerful range trading strategies, this all-in-one EA provides unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation to suit your trading style. Key Features Time Range Strategy Define the start and end times for a market range, and let the EA take control. Trades breakout oppo
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Эксперты
Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Highest BreakOut
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
Брейкаут-EA для XAUUSD (Gold) — размещает отложенные ордера с ATR-фильтрацией на основе уровней High/Low (рекомендуется H1). Краткое описание: Gold Highest BreakOut — это полностью автоматический советник для XAUUSD. Он выставляет отложенные Buy Stop / Sell Stop ордера на уровнях пробоя, рассчитанных по недавним максимумам/минимумам, и использует ATR и диапазонные фильтры для снижения ложных входов. Основные особенности: Стратегия: пробой последних High/Low за заданный период. Фильтры: ATR-вол
DAX Highest BreakOut MT4
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
DAX Highest BreakOut MT4 – Flexible EA for DAX with Optional Risk Management This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 is designed for trading the DAX index (DE40) on the H1 chart, featuring a choice between dynamic and fixed money management to tailor risk according to user preferences. EA combines three strategies based on SRPercentRank, SuperTrend, and DeMarker indicators, focusing on breakouts and reversal signals to reduce reliance on a single market type. Indicator parameters and risk settings
Gold Highest BreakOut MT4
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
Breakout Expert Advisor for   XAUUSD (Gold)   — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading   XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based v
BTC Digger AI
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
BTC Digger is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading BTCUSD in high-volatility market conditions. The system integrates several independent long and short models, each built on systematic rule sets that evaluate price movement, trend structure and volatility characteristics. The EA does not use martingale, grid strategies or any method of position escalation. Each position is opened with predefined risk parameters and is managed through clear and transparent exit log
GoldDigger AI
Michal Kudela
Эксперты
GoldDigger AI — Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldDigger AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD instrument. The EA evaluates breakout and trend conditions using adaptive price channels and volatility-based filters, and manages positions through its internal exposure-control logic. Strategy Overview Price-channel calculations are used to define dynamic upper and lower ranges based on market volatility. The EA evaluates breakout and retracement conditions around these ranges and man
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв