Level Slow Xauusd

LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD
General Description
LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth.

Main Features
Controlled Trading Strategy
Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks and time between trades
Pending Order Management: BuyStop and SellStop with dynamically calculated distances
Adaptive Trailing Stop: Progressive adjustment of the stop loss based on profit
Dynamic Parameters: All levels are recalculated in real time based on the average spread
Conservative Trading: Lower trading frequency for greater stability
Frequency Control System (NEW)
Candlestick Control

Minimum number of candlesticks between trades (default: 5 candlesticks)
Prevents over-trading during periods of high volatility
Allows for more spaced-out and selective trading
Time Control

Minimum number of minutes between trades (default: 15 minutes)
Ideal for avoiding consecutive trades in adverse conditions
Ensures market analysis between each entry
Risk Management
Minimum Capital Required: $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size: 0.50 lots (adjustable based on balance)
Flexible Money Management: Fixed lot size or percentage-based risk management
Spread Control: Limits trades when the spread exceeds configurable levels
Mandatory Stop Loss: Automatic protection on all positions
Ideal for Prop Firms
✓ Controlled Drawdown: Spaced trading reduces exposure ✓ Trading Rules: Compatible with daily loss and max drawdown rules ✓ Consistency: Systematic trading without emotion ✓ Scalability: Adjustable to different account sizes ✓ No Martingale: Does not progressively increase lot size ✓ Clean History: Well-spaced and documented trades

Key Technical Parameters
GENERAL SETTINGS
Slippage: 1 point
TIME SETTINGS
Start Hour: 1 (trading start)
End Hour: 23 (trading end)
Order Modifications: 60 seconds
FREQUENCY CONTROL (Exclusive to SLOW)
Use Bar Control: Enabled by default
Min Bars Before New Order: 5 minimum candles between trades
Use Time Control: Disabled by default
Min Minutes Before New Order: 15 minutes between trades
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Fixed Lot: 0.50 (recommended, modifiable)
Risk Percent: 0% (use fixed lot size or enable Money Management)
TRADE SETTINGS
Delta: 0.5 (distance between orders)
Max Distance: 7.0 (inhibition range)
Stop Loss: 10 points
Max Trailing: 4.0 (maximum trailing stop)
Competitive Advantages
✓ SLOW Operation: Greater control and lower trade frequency ✓ Anti-Overtrading Protection: Dual control system (candles + time) ✓ XAU/USD Specialization: Optimized exclusively for gold ✓ Prop Firm Friendly: Meets evaluation requirements ✓ Market Adaptability: Dynamic parameters according to spread ✓ Dynamic Trailing: Maximizes profits while protecting gains ✓ No Martingale: Professional risk management

System Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Currency Pair: XAU/USD exclusively
Timeframe: H1 (1 hour)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Recommended Brokers:
RoboForex (competitive spreads, ECN execution)
IC Markets (Raw Spread, ideal for controlled scalping)
Account Type: ECN or with low spreads
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 trading
Recommended Settings
For Accounts from $1,000 - $5,000
FixedLot = 0.50
MinBarsBeforeNewOrder = 5
UseBarControl = true
UseTimeControl = false
For Accounts from $5,000 - $10,000
FixedLot = 1.00
MinBarsBeforeNewOrder = 5
UseBarControl = true
UseTimeControl = false
For Prop Firms (Evaluation)
FixedLot = 0.50 (or according to prop rules)
MinBarsBeforeNewOrder = 7 (more conservative)
UseBarControl = true
UseTimeControl = true
MinMinutesBeforeNewOrder = 30
How the SLOW System Works
The EA operates using a frequency-controlled pending order system. Unlike aggressive systems, LEVEL SLOW waits for a minimum number of candlesticks (configurable) before placing new orders, significantly reducing the number of trades and the associated drawdown.

When the price triggers a pending order, the system implements a dynamic trailing stop that adjusts based on accumulated profit. Frequency control ensures that only the most favorable market conditions are traded, preventing over-exposure.
