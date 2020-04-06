Liquid Gold EA Pro

💎 Liquid Gold EA — New York Session Scalping for XAUUSD

Liquid Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) trading during the New York session (15:00–18:00 server time). It uses a balanced Buy & Sell strategy with fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit levels and a smart trailing system that locks in profits automatically. The .set file for optimal configuration is in the Discussion section.

🧠 Core Features

  • ✔️ Fully automated operation — plug & play.
  • ✔️ Dynamic trailing stop and risk control.
  • ✔️ Spread filter to avoid bad entries during volatility peaks.
  • ✔️ Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.
  • ✔️ Lightweight, fast execution — ideal for ECN brokers and VPS.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M1 or M5
  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD
  • Broker type: ECN or Raw spread
  • Account type: Standard, Micro, or Cent
  • Recommended VPS: Ping under 10ms

💰 Trading Logic

The EA opens BUY/SELL positions when market conditions match the session window and spread filter. Each trade has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and once a trade reaches the trailing activation level, the stop is automatically adjusted to protect profits.

📊 Risk Management

Lot size is calculated dynamically according to your account balance (default: 0.01 lots per 100 USD). The EA will not open trades if the current spread exceeds the defined limit (default: 40 points).

📅 Session Filter

Trades only during the New York session, avoiding low-volatility hours and overnight risk. You can disable this option to trade 24/5 if preferred.

🧩 Technical Information

  • Written in pure MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)
  • Compatible with backtesting and optimization
  • Supports hedging accounts
  • Uses CTrade library for execution safety

⚠️ Important Notes

This EA does not use martingale, grid, or dangerous averaging. It follows a clean, transparent scalping logic.

Before using on a real account, test the EA on a demo or cent account to familiarize yourself with its trading behavior and broker conditions.

🚀 Final Recommendation

Combine Liquid Gold EA with a low-latency VPS and ECN account to get the best results during New York volatility bursts.

Developed and maintained by Jose Medina – 2025.

