Liquid Gold EA Pro

💎 Liquid Gold EA — New York Session Scalping for XAUUSD

Liquid Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) trading during the New York session (15:00–18:00 server time). It uses a balanced Buy & Sell strategy with fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit levels and a smart trailing system that locks in profits automatically. The .set file for optimal configuration is in the Discussion section.

🧠 Core Features

  • ✔️ Fully automated operation — plug & play.
  • ✔️ Dynamic trailing stop and risk control.
  • ✔️ Spread filter to avoid bad entries during volatility peaks.
  • ✔️ Automatic lot calculation based on account balance.
  • ✔️ Lightweight, fast execution — ideal for ECN brokers and VPS.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframes: M1 or M5
  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD
  • Broker type: ECN or Raw spread
  • Account type: Standard, Micro, or Cent
  • Recommended VPS: Ping under 10ms

💰 Trading Logic

The EA opens BUY/SELL positions when market conditions match the session window and spread filter. Each trade has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and once a trade reaches the trailing activation level, the stop is automatically adjusted to protect profits.

📊 Risk Management

Lot size is calculated dynamically according to your account balance (default: 0.01 lots per 100 USD). The EA will not open trades if the current spread exceeds the defined limit (default: 40 points).

📅 Session Filter

Trades only during the New York session, avoiding low-volatility hours and overnight risk. You can disable this option to trade 24/5 if preferred.

🧩 Technical Information

  • Written in pure MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)
  • Compatible with backtesting and optimization
  • Supports hedging accounts
  • Uses CTrade library for execution safety

⚠️ Important Notes

This EA does not use martingale, grid, or dangerous averaging. It follows a clean, transparent scalping logic.

Before using on a real account, test the EA on a demo or cent account to familiarize yourself with its trading behavior and broker conditions.

🚀 Final Recommendation

Combine Liquid Gold EA with a low-latency VPS and ECN account to get the best results during New York volatility bursts.

Developed and maintained by Jose Medina – 2025.

Produtos recomendados
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan para MetaTrader 5 Devido ao uso dos negócios virtuais, a negociação em ambos os sentidos (compra e venda) simultaneamente se tornou possível. Isso permite aos usuários adaptar uma estratégia popular para uma rede contabilizável de posições aplicadas pelo MetaTrader 5.   Configuração do Expert Advisor A configuração do Expert Advisor é simples. No entanto, todas as definições importantes da estratégia estão disponíveis para ajustes. Ferramentas disponíveis: MagicNumber único para identifica
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.36 (11)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Sistema de negociação de grade não-Martingale para ouro (XAUUSD) O Gold Throne EA é um Expert Advisor desenvolvido exclusivamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD). Ele opera com uma metodologia de negociação em grade estruturada, evitando o uso de gestão financeira de martingale. Em vez de aumentar o tamanho dos lotes exponencialmente após perdas, o EA utiliza uma abordagem de dimensionamento de lotes fixos ou incrementalmente ajustáveis, proporcionando aos traders maior con
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap baseia-se em um princípio fundamental: cada par de moedas tem sua própria "personalidade", padrões de volatilidade e condições ideais de negociação. Em vez de aplicar estratégias genéricas a todos os mercados, o Full Snap utiliza oito estratégias algorítmicas distintas, cada uma calibrada especificamente para maximizar a eficiência de seu par-alvo. Este Expert Advisor (EA) foca em estratégias perfeitamente ajustadas, onde cada algoritmo aproveita as características únicas de cada par
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Sistema de Negociação Automatizado Missy Fab MT5 é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e estratégias de gestão de risco. Funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! Por que escolher o Missy Fab MT5? Algoritmos de análise: negociação automatizada 24/7 com modelos integrados. Flexibilidade: ad
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Experts
AI-Hybrid Trader: Dominate Gold with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Gold (XAUUSD) revolution is here. An advanced AI system that learns, adapts, and turns market volatility into precision profits. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introductory price that will not last. This is your chance to own one of the most advanced AI trading systems on the market for an investment far below its true value. Our Pricing Struc
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Hype Trend EA ALL Symbol
Mithat Tuncer Tuncel
Experts
HYPE – An Adaptive and Dynamic Trading Algorithm Designed for Modern Market Conditions Success in today’s financial markets requires flexible and dynamic strategies rather than rigid, rule-based approaches. Hype EA stands apart from traditional algorithms by analyzing real-time market data, adapting to changing conditions, and optimizing risk management automatically. Unlike static systems, Hype EA continuously optimizes itself using advanced features such as ATR-based volatility adjustments, tr
Pamm gold vn
Truong Vu Van
Experts
Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
Experts
Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine   is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver   consistent profitability   across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a   proven track record   (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by   rigorous backtesting   to navigate market complexities with   unpa
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
EA Lemon MT5
Mikita Borys
Experts
O Expert Advisor é projetado para scalping noturno    O EA é baseado nas condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda do indicador RSI à noite e abre uma grade quando a negociação está do lado perdedor do mercado. Um ativo é geralmente considerado sobrecomprado quando o RSI está acima de 70% e sobrevendido quando está abaixo de 30%. (Esses parâmetros são ajustados dependendo do instrumento de negociação e prazo)        Use as configurações postadas nas discussões    as configurações são projetadas par
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
MACD Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor with unlimited number of currency pairs using MACD and Envelopes indicators. You can specify how the EA should work with each currency pair. You can add orders manually. The free version is available here . Parameters Common TradeObjectsDelete : delete trade objects. OrderPanel : display the panel for opening orders. TradeToBalance : target balance to stop trading. The parameter is triggered only after all trades are closed. Otherwise, it
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Experts
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Experts
META i9 – Motor Quântico de Trading Adaptativo  -  Referência Técnica META i9 é um Expert Advisor totalmente autônomo baseado em uma arquitetura de três camadas: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Ao comprar o META i9, você recebe o META i7 gratuitamente! (Oferta por tempo limitado de uma semana) Enquanto o META i7 utiliza duas redes neurais cooperativas, o META i9 vai além: Suas arquiteturas neurais foram significativamente a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introduzindo Weltrix – A Solução Definitiva para Negociar Ouro (XAUUSD) PREÇO $449 - 2 cópias disponíveis neste preço -> Preço final $ 1999 USD IMPORTANTE: USE O EA SOMENTE COM ESTE ARQUIVO SET: DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Sinal ao vivo USER GUIDE Sete estratégias comprovadas. Um robô poderoso. Performance consistente. Alta atividade de negociação. O que você NÃO encontrará neste EA: Trades longos flutuantes Sistema de grade (grid) Martingale Estratégias superajustadas (overfitted) B
Mais do autor
Liquid Gold EA Pro 2
Jose Medina
Experts
Liquid Gold EA — New York Session Scalping for XAUUSD Liquid Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) trading during the New York session (15:00–18:00 server time). It uses a balanced Buy & Sell strategy with fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit levels and a smart trailing system that locks in profits automatically. The .set file for optimal configuration is in the Discussion section. Core Features ️ Fully automated operation — plug & play. ️ Dynamic trailing stop and ri
Ultra scalping EA
Jose Medina
Experts
This expert has more than 11 months of development and optimization is designed to take when the price shows speed and volume has a high recovery capacity the risk is very controlled has the modernity of the fixed suits and multiplier can also be closed automatically when it has reached the daily goal you can also modify the schedule in which it will work is trained to operate in high impact news you can also start operating with a minimum balance of $ 200 mainly in the xauusd of two decimals mu
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário