Liquid Gold EA Pro 2

Liquid Gold EA — New York Session Scalping for XAUUSD Liquid Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor specialized in Gold (XAUUSD) trading during the New York session (15:00–18:00 server time). It uses a balanced Buy & Sell strategy with fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit levels and a smart trailing system that locks in profits automatically. The .set file for optimal configuration is in the Discussion section.

🧠 Core Features ✔️ Fully automated operation — plug & play. ✔️ Dynamic trailing stop and risk control. ✔️ Spread filter to avoid bad entries during volatility peaks. ✔️ Automatic lot calculation based on account balance. ✔️ Lightweight, fast execution — ideal for ECN brokers and VPS.

⚙️ Recommended Settings Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframes: M1 or M5 Minimum deposit: 100 USD Broker type: ECN or Raw spread Account type: Standard, Micro, or Cent Recommended VPS: Ping under 10ms

💰 Trading Logic The EA opens BUY/SELL positions when market conditions match the session window and spread filter. Each trade has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit, and once a trade reaches the trailing activation level, the stop is automatically adjusted to protect profits.

📊 Risk Management Lot size is calculated dynamically according to your account balance (default: 0.01 lots per 100 USD). The EA will not open trades if the current spread exceeds the defined limit (default: 40 points).

📅 Session Filter Trades only during the New York session, avoiding low-volatility hours and overnight risk. You can disable this option to trade 24/5 if preferred.

🧩 Technical Information Written in pure MQL4 (no DLLs or external dependencies) Compatible with backtesting and optimization in MetaTrader 4 Supports hedging accounts Uses standard MT4 trading functions for execution safety

⚠️ Important Notes This EA does not use martingale, grid, or dangerous averaging. It follows a clean, transparent scalping logic.

Before using on a real account, test the EA on a demo or cent account to familiarize yourself with its trading behavior and broker conditions.

🚀 Final Recommendation Combine Liquid Gold EA with a low-latency VPS and ECN account to get the best results during New York volatility bursts.

Developed and maintained by Jose Medina – 2025.


