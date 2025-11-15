AuraSphere FX Quantum

QUANTUMGRID FX - Advanced Forex Grid System

🚀 PROFESSIONAL GRID TRADING FOR MAJOR FOREX PAIRS

🎯 SEND ME A DM AFTER PURCHASING FOR PERSONALIZED SETTINGS:

  • Custom optimization for GBPUSD & EURUSD

  • Settings tailored to your account size

  • Broker-specific recommendations

  • 24/7 premium support access

💡 INTELLIGENT FOREX GRID TRADING TECHNOLOGY

Traditional Grid EAs Use Outdated Technology:
❌ Fixed grids that don't adapt to market conditions
❌ No session awareness for forex markets
❌ Basic risk management that can't handle volatility
❌ One-size-fits-all settings

QuantumGrid FX Next-Generation Features:
 ADAPTIVE GRID TECHNOLOGY - Self-adjusting grid based on real-time volatility
 SESSION INTELLIGENCE - Optimized for London/New York trading hours
 QUANTUM RISK MANAGER - Multi-layer protection system
 PAIR-SPECIFIC OPTIMIZATION - Custom settings for GBPUSD & EURUSD

>>>>>  CLICK THE "CHARTS" TAB TO SEE LIVE PERFORMANCE!  <<<<<

🧠 ADVANCED FEATURES FOR SERIOUS TRADERS

ADAPTIVE GRID ENGINE

Our proprietary technology automatically adjusts to market conditions:

text

🔄 SMART GRID ADJUSTMENT • Grid spacing expands during high volatility periods • Grid contracts during calm market conditions • Real-time ATR analysis for optimal performance 🎯 INTELLIGENT ENTRY SYSTEM • Multi-timeframe confirmation for higher accuracy • Bollinger Band + RSI convergence signals • Volume-weighted entry timing 🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT • Virtual Balance Protection - Locks in profits • Emergency Circuit Breaker - Automatic protection • Session-Based Exposure Control - Smart position sizing

💎 PREMIUM FEATURES INCLUDED

Feature Benefit
✅ GBPUSD & EURUSD SPECIALIZATION Optimized for the world's most traded forex pairs
✅ SESSION-ADAPTIVE GRID Automatically adjusts to London/New York volatility
✅ QUANTUM RISK MANAGER Multi-layer protection system
✅ NEWS FILTER PROTECTION Enhanced protection during economic events
✅ SMART POSITION SIZING Intelligent lot size management
✅ 24/7 PERSONALIZED SUPPORT Custom settings and ongoing optimization

📊 PERFORMANCE-READY FOR MAJOR PAIRS

GBP/USD (Cable) - High Performance

text

🎯 Optimized for GBP volatility characteristics 🔄 Adaptive grid: 25-50 pips (auto-adjusting) 📈 Excellent during London trading sessions 💪 Handles economic data releases with stability

EUR/USD (Fiber) - Consistent Results

text

🎯 Perfect for stable, liquid trading conditions 🔄 Grid: 20-40 pips (volatility-adjusted) 📈 Consistent performance across sessions 💪 Smooth equity curve with managed risk

Professional Grade Performance:

text

✅ 94.7% Win Rate (Conservative Settings) ✅ 12.3% Max Drawdown (Risk-Controlled) ✅ 247.3% Total Growth (12-Month Backtest) ✅ 1,284 Trades Executed (Proven Reliability)

⚙️ EASY SETUP & OPTIMIZATION

Account Size Recommendations:

text

💰 $500 ACCOUNT: • Base Lot: 0.01 | Conservative Settings • Perfect for EURUSD trading 💰 $1,000 ACCOUNT: • Base Lot: 0.02 | Balanced Settings • Ideal for GBPUSD & EURUSD 💰 $2,000+ ACCOUNT: • Base Lot: 0.03 | Aggressive Settings • Professional portfolio trading

Session Optimization:

text

🌅 ASIAN SESSION: Reduced activity, tighter grids 🏙️ LONDON SESSION: Full trading capacity 🌆 NEW YORK SESSION: Enhanced volatility settings 🌃 SESSION OVERLAPS: Maximum profit potential

🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION SYSTEMS

Advanced Safety Features:

  1. Emergency Stop Protection - Automatic trading halt

  2. Daily Drawdown Limit - Daily risk management

  3. Virtual Balance Protection - Profit locking technology

  4. Session Exposure Control - Smart position sizing

  5. Margin Safety Check - Pre-trade margin verification

  6. Weekend Protection - Automatic position closing

  7. Trend Protection Filter - Market condition awareness

📈 SUCCESS STORIES FROM OUR TRADERS

text

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "Finally a grid EA that understands forex sessions! The adaptive grid during London/New York overlap is brilliant. Made 8% first month on GBPUSD." - Michael B. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "The GBPUSD optimization is incredible. They provided custom settings for my IC Markets account and I'm consistently profitable." - James L. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "EURUSD performance is so smooth. Low drawdown, consistent returns. Finally a grid EA I don't have to babysit." - Rachel M. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "The personalized support is outstanding. They optimized settings for my $1,500 account and performance has been excellent." - Sarah K.

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: How does it handle news events?

A: Our advanced news filter protection automatically adjusts settings around major economic events for enhanced stability.

Q: Why is QuantumGrid better than other grid EAs?

A: Three key advantages: Adaptive grid technology, session intelligence for forex markets, and personalized optimization for your specific account.

Q: What's your refund policy?

A: 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not completely satisfied with the performance.

Q: Do I need to adjust settings for different sessions?

A: No, QuantumGrid automatically detects trading sessions and adjusts settings accordingly for completely hands-free operation.

Q: How do I get the right settings for my account?

A: Send us a DM! We provide custom settings based on your account size, broker, and preferred trading pairs.

🎯 WHAT YOU GET WITH QUANTUMGRID FX

Complete Package Includes:

text 
✅ QuantumGrid FX EA (Full Version)
✅ GBPUSD & EURUSD Optimized Settings
✅ Session Trading Configuration
✅ 24/7 Premium Support Access
✅ Private Members Community
✅ Lifetime Updates & Improvements
✅ 30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

🚀 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER

Limited Time Pricing:

REGULAR PRICE: $349
LAUNCH PRICE: $229 (34% OFF - Limited Copies Available)

Included Value:

text

• Advanced Forex Grid Technology • GBPUSD & EURUSD Optimization • Quantum Risk Manager • Session Intelligence System • News Protection Features • Personalized Support • Total Value: $550+ • Your Price: $229

Urgent Notice:

"Price increases to $279 after next 15 sales. Secure your copy at launch pricing now!"

📞 GET STARTED TODAY

Simple 2-Step Process:

  1. SEND A DM for personalized settings recommendation

  2. CLICK "BUY NOW" to start trading

Why Choose QuantumGrid FX:

  • Proven Technology - Tested across multiple market conditions

  • Expert Support - We're here to ensure your success

  • Continuous Innovation - Regular updates and improvements

  • Community Access - Join other successful traders

🎯 READY TO TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING? BUY NOW!

P.S. Have questions? Send me a DM! I'll personally help you determine if QuantumGrid FX is right for your trading goals.

P.P.S. Remember: Proper configuration is key to success. Let us handle the optimization so you can focus on results!

© 2024 QuantumGrid FX. All Rights Reserved. MQL5 Verified Product.

Рекомендуем также
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.33 (6)
Эксперты
Gold Zone EA — полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, который анализирует структуру рынка с помощью зон спроса и предложения (Supply & Demand) и открывает сделки на основе определённых ценовых реакций. Советник сочетает обнаружение зон, анализ импульса, EMA-фильтр, несколько уровней Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop и встроенную панель ручной торговли прямо на графике. EA работает на многих инструментах, включая: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD а также на различных валютных
FREE
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Эксперты
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Эксперты
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Эксперты
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Jesversal EA
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Эксперты
Here is the accurate translation of the provided documentation into Russian: Документация к универсальному советнику Jesversal для MT5 Обзор Jesversal — это продвинутый универсальный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для автоматизации торговли с использованием множества сигналов и сложных стратегий управления рисками. Ключевые функции 1. Обработка сигналов от нескольких индикаторов Поддержка до трех различных индикаторов одновременно Возможность обработки до 16 различных сигналов буферов
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Эксперты
Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account types: Hedging and Netting Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice) Ti
TRDR Bot1
Musa Mampondo
Эксперты
Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade setups across For
The Moving Average EA
Israel Pelumi Abioye
5 (1)
Эксперты
Представляем EA Moving Average ПРИМЕЧАНИЕ - После покупки The Moving Average EA отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить мой утилитный TradeWatch EA бесплатно! EA Moving Average — это гибкий торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для синтетических индексов, который также эффективно работает с форексом и другими классами активов. В отличие от многих EAs, которые полагаются на фиксированные настройки скользящей средней, этот EA позволяет пользователям полностью настраивать параметры с
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
Exotics Adv
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Exotic Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом ордеров. Сов
Pip Titan Gold Trader Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Эксперты
Pip Titan Gold Trader Pro 2.0 is an advanced expert advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading XAU/USD (Gold). Combining cutting-edge algorithms with robust risk management tools, this EA enables precision, safety, and adaptability for traders in volatile gold markets. Key Features : Optimized for XAU/USD : Tailored to capitalize on gold's high volatility and strong trends. News Filter : Protects your account by avoiding trades during high-impact news events. Entry Protections : Maximum Spr
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Эксперты
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
Winatrader
Folaranmi Korede Kajogbola
Эксперты
--- **Winatrader EA: Your Ultimate Forex Trading Companion** Unlock the full potential of the forex markets with **Winatrader EA**—an advanced, intelligent trading system designed to maximize your profits with minimal effort. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Winatrader adapts to your trading style, offering a seamless and profitable experience. ### Key Features: - **Smart Market Analysis**: Winatrader EA continuously analyzes market conditions, identifying high-probabil
GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
Perapot Chanyuenyong
Эксперты
Account  Grid / Settings Profit Max Equity Drawdown Final Balance Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit  (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips 214,618 THB (~6,800 USD) 103,537 THB (~3,300 USD) 314,618 THB (~10,000 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Trailing Profit: 200 Lot Multiplier: 1.01 265,185 THB (~8,440 USD) 115,081 THB (~3,660 USD) 365,185 THB (~11,650 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Tr
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Bot3
Garfield Heron
Эксперты
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Solution: Bot3 – Your Edge in the Forex Market Are you ready to take your trading to the next level?  Bot3  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced technical analysis, risk management, and harmonic pattern detection to deliver consistent results. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA automates your trading strategy with precision and reliability, helping you maximize profits while minimizing risks
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Эксперты
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Advance PROB Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
PROB V2 - Advanced Pattern Range Opening Breakout PROB V2 is a sophisticated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakouts during the New York market open. Unlike simple breakout strategies, this EA validates every move using advanced price action patterns, including volume surges, momentum shifts, and candle structure analysis, to filter out false signals. Key Features Smart Breakout Logic:   Validates breakouts using compression ratios, gap analysis, and wick rejection filters
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Эксперты
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Thor EA: Мощный алгоритм для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) Торговый робот Thor EA представляет собой современное решение для автоматической торговли, в котором гармонично сочетаются передовые технологии автоматизации и сложные механизмы интеллектуального анализа рынка. Этот советник был тщательно разработан и предварительно оптимизирован для работы с популярным инструментом XAUUSD (золото/доллар) на часовом таймфрейме (H1), что делает его специализированным и эффективным инструментом именно для этог
Nas100 Scalping EA MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Эксперты
--> Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97464 For recent EA trades check out my Profile : Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community Представляем ультимативного экспертного советника для трейдеров, желающих торговать краткосрочными движениями цен на индекс NAS100 - скальпинговый EA NAS100! Наш скальпинговый EA - это автоматизированное торговое программное обеспечение, которое использует преимущества момента открытия Нью-Йоркской фондовой биржи.
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Эксперты
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (2)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Эксперты
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Ronin MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139326 RONIN EA – Precision One Shot Trading RONIN – это дисциплинированный и мощный экспертный советник, созданный для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, контроль и эффективность. Вдохновленный духом одинокого самурая, RONIN выполняет сделки с одним входом, используя умную комбинацию Bulls Power, Bears Power и индикатора Alligator. Этот советник разработан для уверенного входа на рын
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.73 (49)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (99)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.53 (17)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.65 (17)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (11)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность Ограниченная по времени скидка. Осталось только 5 из 20 мест — почти распродано. Крупное обновление завершено. Цена увеличивается на 50 долларов за каждые 20 проданных лицензий.Итоговая целевая цена составит 1 500 долларов. После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по исп
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Эксперты
Прочитайте это в первую очередь (очень важно) Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO Общедоступное сообщество:   Нажмите здесь Что такое Золотой Атлас? Gold Atlas — это профессиональная автоматизированная торговая система для золота (XAUUS
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Эксперты
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Эксперты
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Эксперты
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ Мой канал ]   ,  [ Set-файлы ]  ,   [ Блог ]  , [ Использование ИИ ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Рекомендуемые счета: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO и др.) Разработчик этого EA доказал свой профессионализм качеством других своих роботов. С Volume Hedger EA  Благодаря возможности задать стратегию входа с использованием пользовательского индикатора, вам больше не потребуется покупать дополнительные EA! Этот EA — продвинутый торговый алгоритм, к
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.87 (53)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Эксперты
SmartChoise EA – Торговая система на базе нейронной сети для XAU/USD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1 Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля — в нём подробно объяснены все настройки и параметры. В Telegram-канале вы также можете найти несколько аккаунтов, работающих со SmartChoise с разными балансами, уровнями риска и настройками. Это отличный способ увидеть реальную эффективность советника у разных брокеров и в разных условиях. Цена временно снижена. Этот советник предназ
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв