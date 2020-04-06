WilliamsTrend Pro EA

🚀 Introducing WilliamsTrend Pro EA: Your Gold Trading Advantage!

Tired of complex trading strategies and inconsistent results? The WilliamsTrend Pro EA is here to transform your trading experience, making Gold Trading (XAUUSD) simpler and more effective. This sophisticated Expert Advisor is designed to automatically execute trades based on a proven Williams %R strategy, filtered by an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to ensure you are trading with the main trend.

✨ Key Features and Benefits

  • Smart Trend Following: The EA uses a powerful EMA filter on a higher timeframe (Daily, D1) to confirm the overall market direction, ensuring your trades have the highest probability of success.

  • Williams %R Precision: It utilizes the Williams %R oscillator to pinpoint optimal overbought and oversold conditions, signaling perfect entry points for both Buy and Sell trades.

  • Dynamic Money Management: With the Risk Percentage feature and a unique lot size calculation based on the trade's probability, the EA dynamically adjusts your lot size to manage risk effectively and maximize potential profits on stronger signals. No more manual lot calculations!

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Benefit from an innovative ATR-based Trailing Stop that automatically protects your profits. The trailing stop is only activated after a trade has moved a significant distance in profit (multiplied by the ATR), securing gains while giving the trade room to run.

  • Built-in Safety Net: The optional Daily Cut Loss Percentage acts as a crucial safety feature, stopping all trading for the day if your drawdown exceeds your set limit, protecting your capital from large losses.

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5): This EA comes pre-optimized and ready-to-use for Gold trading on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart and let it work! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

    For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

  • Safe and Responsible: We prioritize your security. This EA does not use risky Martingale or Grid trading techniques. It's built on clear, technical analysis principles.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


⚙️ Full List of Customizable Parameters

The WilliamsTrend Pro EA gives you full control through its easy-to-understand inputs:

  • Risk Percentage: Sets the percentage of equity to risk per trade. (Set to 0 to disable dynamic money management).

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if Risk Percentage is disabled.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines the specific hours you want the EA to be active.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to check for minimum volatility before a trade is allowed.

  • MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's orders.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the period and timeframe (e.g., Daily/D1) for the main trend filter.

  • Daily Cut Loss Percent: The maximum percentage of your starting balance you are willing to lose in a single day.

  • Williams_Period: The lookback period for the Williams %R indicator.

  • Sell_Level / Buy_Level: The overbought/oversold levels used to trigger trade signals.

  • Smoothing: A period to smooth the Williams %R for cleaner signals.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: The period and multiplier for the Trailing Stop mechanism.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The profit factor (in ATR) required to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • DayRange: The number of Daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit distance.

📥 Take Control of Your Gold Trading Today!

Stop guessing and start trading with an edge. The WilliamsTrend Pro EA is your powerful, automated partner for the Gold market.

Download the WilliamsTrend Pro EA now and start building your financial future!


