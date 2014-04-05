BTMM Multi EMAs Indicator

- What does this do?
🠖 This indicator draws the standard EMAs used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:
    • The 5 EMA (Mustard)
    • The 13 EMA (Ketchup)
    • The 50 EMA (Water)
    • The 200 EMA (Mayo)
    • The 800 EMA (Blueberry)
- What improvement does this indicator offer?
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is for MetaTrader5.
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro misplaced the EMA-crossover arrows. This indicator handles the arrow positions with perfect accuracy, regardless of how you stretch or zoom the chart.
