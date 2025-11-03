Steve Mauro BTMM Multi EMAs Indicator

What does this do? This indicator draws the standard session boxes used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method: • Asian session boxes • Brinks boxes: London and New York session changeover boxes • New York session boxes • Stop-hunt boxes Is this for me? If you use the BTMM trading system and you are on MetaTrader5, this is for you. • The one provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is its first MetaTrader5 adaptation. You cannot find this anywhe