Steve Mauro BTMM Multi EMAs Indicator

❓ What does this do?
✅ This indicator draws the standard EMAs used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:
    • The 5 EMA (Mustard)
    • The 13 EMA (Ketchup)
    • The 50 EMA (Water)
    • The 200 EMA (Mayo)
    • The 800 EMA (Blueberry)
❓ What improvement does this indicator offer?
✅ The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is for MetaTrader5.
✅ The original version provided by Steve Mauro misplaced the EMA-crossover arrows. This indicator handles the arrow positions with perfect accuracy, regardless of how you stretch or zoom the chart.
Plus de l'auteur
Steve Mauro BTMM Session Boxes Indicator
Lan Pham
Indicateurs
What does this do? This indicator draws the standard session boxes used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:     • Asian session boxes     • Brinks boxes: London and New York session changeover boxes     • New York session boxes     • Stop-hunt boxes Is this for me? If you use the BTMM trading system and you are on MetaTrader5, this is for you.     • The one provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is its first MetaTrader5 adaptation. You cannot find this anywhe
Steve Mauro BTMM Blue Tracer Indicator
Lan Pham
Indicateurs
What does this do? This indicator draws previous day's high and low as blue tracers on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method: What improvement does this indicator offer? The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5. Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis