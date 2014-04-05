BTMM Blue Tracer Indicator

- What does this do?
🠖 This indicator draws previous day's high and low as blue tracers on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method.
- What improvement does this indicator offer?
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5.
🠖 Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
Другие продукты этого автора
BTMM Session Boxes Indicator
Lan Pham
Индикаторы
- What does this do? This indicator draws the standard session boxes used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:     • Asian session boxes     • Brinks boxes: London and New York session changeover boxes     • New York session boxes     • Stop-hunt boxes - Is this for me? If you use the BTMM trading system and you are on MetaTrader5, this is for you.     • The one provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is its first MetaTrader5 adaptation. You cannot find this anyw
BTMM Average Daily Range
Lan Pham
Индикаторы
- What does this do? This indicator show the ADR and 3xADR on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method. It also mark the ADR High and ADR Low as vertical line segments. - What improvement does this indicator offer? The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5. Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
BTMM Multi EMAs Indicator
Lan Pham
Индикаторы
- What does this do? This indicator draws the standard EMAs used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:     • The 5 EMA (Mustard)     • The 13 EMA (Ketchup)     • The 50 EMA (Water)     • The 200 EMA (Mayo)     • The 800 EMA (Blueberry) - What improvement does this indicator offer? The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is for MetaTrader5. The original version provided by Steve Mauro misplaced the EMA-crossover arrows. This indicator handle
