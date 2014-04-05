BTMM Multi EMAs Indicator

- What does this do?
🠖 This indicator draws the standard EMAs used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:
    • The 5 EMA (Mustard)
    • The 13 EMA (Ketchup)
    • The 50 EMA (Water)
    • The 200 EMA (Mayo)
    • The 800 EMA (Blueberry)
- What improvement does this indicator offer?
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is for MetaTrader5.
🠖 The original version provided by Steve Mauro misplaced the EMA-crossover arrows. This indicator handles the arrow positions with perfect accuracy, regardless of how you stretch or zoom the chart.
Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
Supertrend MTF Status with Alerts
Ryszard Kadow
Indicadores
Supertrend   indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. You can use the second my indicator: You will see 3 supertrends and EMA 200 lines on the screen. Working with my product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80692
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
Mais do autor
BTMM Session Boxes Indicator
Lan Pham
Indicadores
- What does this do? This indicator draws the standard session boxes used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method:     • Asian session boxes     • Brinks boxes: London and New York session changeover boxes     • New York session boxes     • Stop-hunt boxes - Is this for me? If you use the BTMM trading system and you are on MetaTrader5, this is for you.     • The one provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is its first MetaTrader5 adaptation. You cannot find this anyw
BTMM Average Daily Range
Lan Pham
Indicadores
- What does this do? This indicator show the ADR and 3xADR on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method. It also mark the ADR High and ADR Low as vertical line segments. - What improvement does this indicator offer? The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5. Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
BTMM Blue Tracer Indicator
Lan Pham
Indicadores
- What does this do? This indicator draws previous day's high and low as blue tracers on the chart. It is used in Steve Mauro's BTMM (Beat the Market Maker) method. - What improvement does this indicator offer? The original version provided by Steve Mauro was for MetaTrader4. This is the first adaptation for MetaTrader5. Highly optimized for computing resources. It does not affect your computer's performance at all.
