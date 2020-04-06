Assistant FVG MT5

Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work.





This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system.





Benefits :

It supports SL, TP and Trailing Stop

and Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)

Set the time

Set the workday

Choose any position model

Set the FVG range from 0% to 100%

from 0% to 100% Setting as position or alarm



EA Settings : Check candle : The number of candles you want to check.

Time Frame : Select the review period (from 1 minute to 1 month).

Stop Loss : Determining the loss limit based on points.

Take Profit : Determining profit limits based on points.

Start Trailing : Trailing Stop start distance limit based on points.

Trailing : Trailing Stop continuation distance based on points.

Set mode : If it is True, it takes a position, but if it is False, it only gives an alarm.

Up FVG : Order type management in bullish situations [ BUY - BUY LIMIT - SELL - SELL STOP ]

Down FVG : Order type management in a bearish position [ SELL - SELL LIMIT - BUY - BUY STOP ]

Lot size : You can adjust the position size.

Max position : Set the maximum number of open positions from 1 to . . .

Order type run : If you enable it, you can set the position opening model with any broker.

Level FVG [%] : You can choose the sensitivity level within FVG from 0% to 100%.

Delay Trailing : If you are using props and have a time limit for trailing stops, enable it and set a delay time based on seconds.

Enable Time : Enable if you want to execute trades only at a specific time of day.

Day setting : If you want to work on certain days, enable them.



Specifications : Pair Currency - Index - Metal - Crypto Timeframe Any

Deposit Any Settings Based on strategy Digits Any Leverage Any Account Type Any





Warnings :

The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.

By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.

