SMT Hero
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
SMT Hero is a precision algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing advanced SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence between Gold and Silver (XAGUSD) to identify high-probability market entries.
The EA detects institutional-level divergence between correlated metals and executes trades based on confirmed imbalance, aiming to capture efficient price movements with strong risk control.
Important Notes
- This EA requires both XAUUSD and XAGUSD (Silver) symbols to function correctly
- Ensure the Silver symbol name matches your broker’s naming convention (e.g., XAGUSD, XAGUSD.a, etc.)
- Incorrect symbol settings may affect performance
Strategy Logic
- Trades Gold (XAUUSD) using SMT divergence with Silver (XAGUSD)
- Identifies relative strength/weakness between the two markets to anticipate reversals or continuations
- Entries are executed only when conditions align with strict internal confirmation rules
Risk Management
- Built-in dynamic risk management system
- Designed to control drawdown and protect capital during unfavorable market conditions
- Includes break-even logic to reduce exposure when trades move in profit
- Optimized for long-term sustainability, not aggressive short-term gains
Take Profit System
- No fixed Take Profit
- Uses dynamic trailing TP to follow market momentum
- Allows profits to run as long as conditions remain favorable
- Adapts to market volatility to maximize returns
Performance
- Win Rate: ~65% (consistent over the last 4 years)
- Risk-to-Reward: Dynamic (typically ranges between 1:1 to 1:4)
- Drawdown: Low, due to strict risk control and trade filtering
Backtesting and Data
- Strategy optimized on historical data from 2022–2024
- 2025–present performance is based on real market data and live conditions (testable in MT5 Strategy Tester)
- A verified live signal will be launched soon
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. While the EA is designed with strict risk management, no system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.