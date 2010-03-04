SMT Hero

SMT Hero is a precision algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing advanced SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence between Gold and Silver (XAGUSD) to identify high-probability market entries.

The EA detects institutional-level divergence between correlated metals and executes trades based on confirmed imbalance, aiming to capture efficient price movements with strong risk control.

Important Notes

  • This EA requires both XAUUSD and XAGUSD (Silver) symbols to function correctly
  • Ensure the Silver symbol name matches your broker’s naming convention (e.g., XAGUSD, XAGUSD.a, etc.)
  • Incorrect symbol settings may affect performance

Strategy Logic

  • Trades Gold (XAUUSD) using SMT divergence with Silver (XAGUSD)
  • Identifies relative strength/weakness between the two markets to anticipate reversals or continuations
  • Entries are executed only when conditions align with strict internal confirmation rules

Risk Management

  • Built-in dynamic risk management system
  • Designed to control drawdown and protect capital during unfavorable market conditions
  • Includes break-even logic to reduce exposure when trades move in profit
  • Optimized for long-term sustainability, not aggressive short-term gains

Take Profit System

  • No fixed Take Profit
  • Uses dynamic trailing TP to follow market momentum
  • Allows profits to run as long as conditions remain favorable
  • Adapts to market volatility to maximize returns

Performance

  • Win Rate: ~65% (consistent over the last 4 years)
  • Risk-to-Reward: Dynamic (typically ranges between 1:1 to 1:4)
  • Drawdown: Low, due to strict risk control and trade filtering

Backtesting and Data

  • Strategy optimized on historical data from 2022–2024
  • 2025–present performance is based on real market data and live conditions (testable in MT5 Strategy Tester)
  • A verified live signal will be launched soon

    Disclaimer

    Trading involves risk. While the EA is designed with strict risk management, no system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.


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