SMT Hero is a precision algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing advanced SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence between Gold and Silver (XAGUSD) to identify high-probability market entries.

The EA detects institutional-level divergence between correlated metals and executes trades based on confirmed imbalance, aiming to capture efficient price movements with strong risk control.

Important Notes

This EA requires both XAUUSD and XAGUSD (Silver) symbols to function correctly

symbols to function correctly Ensure the Silver symbol name matches your broker’s naming convention (e.g., XAGUSD, XAGUSD.a, etc.)

(e.g., XAGUSD, XAGUSD.a, etc.) Incorrect symbol settings may affect performance

Strategy Logic

Trades Gold (XAUUSD) using SMT divergence with Silver (XAGUSD)

using Identifies relative strength/weakness between the two markets to anticipate reversals or continuations

Entries are executed only when conditions align with strict internal confirmation rules

Risk Management

Built-in dynamic risk management system

Designed to control drawdown and protect capital during unfavorable market conditions

Includes break-even logic to reduce exposure when trades move in profit

to reduce exposure when trades move in profit Optimized for long-term sustainability, not aggressive short-term gains

Take Profit System

No fixed Take Profit

Uses dynamic trailing TP to follow market momentum

to follow market momentum Allows profits to run as long as conditions remain favorable

Adapts to market volatility to maximize returns

Performance

Win Rate: ~65% (consistent over the last 4 years)

~65% (consistent over the last 4 years) Risk-to-Reward: Dynamic (typically ranges between 1:1 to 1:4 )

Dynamic (typically ranges between ) Drawdown: Low, due to strict risk control and trade filtering

Backtesting and Data

Strategy optimized on historical data from 2022–2024

2025–present performance is based on real market data and live conditions (testable in MT5 Strategy Tester)

(testable in MT5 Strategy Tester) A verified live signal will be launched soon

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. While the EA is designed with strict risk management, no system can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.