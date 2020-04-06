Assistant FVG MT5

Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work.


Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp

Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.

This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system.


Benefits :

  • It supports SL, TP and Trailing Stop
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
  • Set the time
  • Set the workday
  • Choose any position model
  • Set the FVG range from 0% to 100%
  • Setting as position or alarm


EA Settings :

  • Check candle : The number of candles you want to check.
  • Time Frame : Select the review period (from 1 minute to 1 month).
  • Stop Loss : Determining the loss limit based on points.
  • Take Profit : Determining profit limits based on points.
  • Start Trailing : Trailing Stop start distance limit based on points.
  • Trailing : Trailing Stop continuation distance based on points.
  • Set mode : If it is True, it takes a position, but if it is False, it only gives an alarm.
  • Up FVG : Order type management in bullish situations [ BUY - BUY LIMIT - SELL - SELL STOP ]
  • Down FVG : Order type management in a bearish position [ SELL - SELL LIMIT - BUY - BUY STOP ]
  • Lot size : You can adjust the position size.
  • Max position : Set the maximum number of open positions from 1 to . . .
  • Order type run : If you enable it, you can set the position opening model with any broker.
  • Level FVG [%] : You can choose the sensitivity level within FVG from 0% to 100%.
  • Delay Trailing : If you are using props and have a time limit for trailing stops, enable it and set a delay time based on seconds.
  • Enable Time : Enable if you want to execute trades only at a specific time of day.
  • Day setting : If you want to work on certain days, enable them.


Specifications :

 Pair   Currency - Index - Metal - Crypto
 Timeframe  Any 
 Deposit  Any
 Settings  Based on strategy
 Digits  Any
 Leverage  Any
 Account Type  Any


Warnings : 

  • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
  • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
  • This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system.


おすすめのプロダクト
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
Quantum Iron
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Quantum Iron EA v37.0 - Advance/ Authentic Real   Quantum Queen   King  Quantum Baron   Quantum Emperor    Quantum Bitcoin  Reaper   EA with added and enhanced strong strategies and features.  15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management Quantum Iron EA   combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excelle
Pro Master Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Pro Master Range Breakout EA V25 ->   Try Basic Master breakout    |   Upgrade to Unlimited Master Breakout EA  Professional Range Breakout Strategy for Consistent Profits Transform your trading with this sophisticated range breakout system designed for optimal performance across all market conditions. Core Strategy This EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time periods and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond these ranges with confirmation. Perfect for trending market
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
Prism Winner EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
4.2 (5)
エキスパート
Prism Winner EA - Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Prism Winner EA combines four proven trading strategies with flexible execution modes. Trade single positions with stop losses or use advanced grid strategies. The system includes comprehensive risk management and professional filtering. Key Features Four Trading Strategies RSI Mean Reversion:   High-precision trades based on overbought/oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands Classic:   Statistical captures of price extremes. Support/Resistance Bounc
FREE
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
Valkyrie Scalper
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset. EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness . Valkyrie GBPUSD  is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD . It combines multiple confirmations , a unique good  risk-to-reward structure , and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance. Key Features Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries. Designed exclusively f
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
BTC Winner Expert
AHMED ABULFATEH
5 (1)
エキスパート
デモ口座はicmarketsでご利用いただけます。MT5でアカウントを表示 アカウント: 52326142 パスワード: @Ahmed123 サーバー: ICMarketsSC-Demo BTC Winner Expert - MT5向け究極の暗号通貨取引ソリューション 高度な自動取引で暗号通貨の利益を最大化 BTC Winner Expertは、ビットコインおよび暗号通貨市場を支配するために特別に設計された、最先端のMetaTrader 5 (MT5) エキスパートアドバイザーです。スマートなトレンドフォロー戦略とミリタリーグレードのリスク管理を組み合わせることで、初心者からベテラントレーダーまで、資金を守りながら安定した利益をもたらします。 BTC Winner Expertが優れている理由 1. ヘッジフォロー型トレンドアルゴリズム 強気・弱気トレンドに動的に適応し、最適なエントリー/エグジットを実現 ボラティリティの高い暗号資産市場において、従来の戦略を上回るパフォーマンスを発揮 2. 比類なきリスク保護 高いリカバリーファクター - ドローダウンからの回復力
SmartConcept
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
エキスパート
SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation Works Only For gold XAUUSD The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points. Key Features: Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
エキスパート
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Seaguard
QuanticX
エキスパート
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Prism Simple EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Simple EA V6.1 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System 19 Powerful Strategies in One Ultimate EA! Transform your trading with the most comprehensive and reliable Expert Advisor on the market. Prism Simple EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with bulletproof risk management to deliver consistent results across all market conditions. Core Features 19 Professional Strategies: A complete arsenal of proven trading algorithms in one EA. (See full list below). 100% Margin Safe: Advanced mar
Scalper Master Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Scalper Master PRO - Multi-Strategy Scalping System Scalper Master PRO is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple trading strategies into a single system designed for high-frequency trading across various market conditions. Trading Strategies: Mean Reversion Strategy:   Utilizes Bollinger Bands and RSI for trading range-bound market conditions. Market Maker Strategy:   A liquidity-based strategy designed for spread capture and order flow analysis. Momentum Strategy:   Uses MACD and volume conf
Momentum Breakout Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Momentum Breakout Master - Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Momentum Breakout Master is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple trading strategies with advanced risk management features. Trading Strategies Strategy 1: RSI Momentum Detection Multi-timeframe RSI analysis with divergence detection Swing high/low identification for entry timing EMA trend confirmation filter Momentum threshold validation Strategy 2: Breakout + Volume Confirmation Dynamic Support/Resistance level ident
Neural Scalper EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Neural Scalping Master EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System Neural Scalping Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for reliable scalping performance with advanced risk controls. It combines multiple proven strategies into a single system that adapts to various market conditions. Core Trading Strategies: Silver Trend Neural Strategy:   Adaptive trend detection using moving averages with momentum confirmation. Star Scalping System:   High-precision entry signals bas
Prism Trend Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Trend Master – Multi-Strategy Trend Trading EA Prism Trend Master is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for trend-based trading. It combines multiple technical systems to identify trend entries and adapt across various market conditions and assets. Built for Trend Trading This EA analyzes market direction, momentum, and structure through multiple analytical layers for trend identification. Trend-Focused Strategies: Supertrend:   ATR-based trend breakout analysis across multiple tim
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
エキスパート
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
Time based Range Breakout
Chi Chung Lam
5 (1)
エキスパート
Message me if any issue or settings question. I am pleased to help! Time-based Range Breakout EA – Version 2.00 (English Version) 1. Overview Time-based Range Breakout EA (v2.00) is an intraday breakout strategy that defines a daily high/low zone based on a specified start time plus duration . Once the price breaks out of this zone, the EA automatically places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders to capture potential continuation moves. In this version, multiple new calculation modes and logic have been
Excavator Trend Reversal
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
エキスパート
Excavator Trend Reversal expert advisor  the trade is based on two moving average strategy   to determine next reversal trend  Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals this expert advisor is not a martingale strategy  recommended assets   JUMPS100  Minimum deposit $100 Timeframe H1 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. you will get  one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD  fo
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
エキスパート
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
ORB Master Breaker
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Configurable Opening Range Breakout EA Professional opening range breakout strategy with comprehensive filtering system and advanced risk management Strategy Overview This Expert Advisor implements the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy, designed specifically for NYSE market hours. The EA identifies the opening range during the first 15 minutes after NYSE open and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond this range with confirmation. Core Features Risk Management Configurable
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
エキスパート
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
エキスパート
Trend Hedge Master MT5：信頼の戦略の進化 高度な MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA は、10年以上の取引経験に基づくプロ仕様のグリッド＆ヘッジシステムです。精度の高いトレンド識別とスマートなドローダウン管理で資金を守り、FX主要通貨ペアとゴールドで安定した利益を狙います。 MT5版の優位点 高度なトレンドロジック ：より正確なシグナル 賢い回復管理 ：相場に応じて自動調整 積極的なヘッジ ：ドローダウン時も資金を守る 主な機能 トレンドフォローエンジン 戦略的ヘッジと回復システム 動的なストップとターゲット 複数のリスク管理モード おすすめ ：MT4版ユーザーや資金保護と安定成長を目指すトレーダー 推奨設定：EURUSD H1、最低入金 3000 USD、ヘッジ対応 MT5口座必須
Zonas ADXTrend Scalper
Chika Echezona Anumba
エキスパート
ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper は、指数移動平均 (EMA) と ADX インジケーターを使用して市場トレンドを利用するように設計された、最先端のトレンド追従型スキャルパー エキスパート アドバイザー (EA) です。正確な取引量、ストップロス、テイクプロフィット レベルで、現在のトレンドの方向に取引を実行します。 収益性を最大化し、リスクを最小化するために、EA は損益分岐点とトレーリング ストップ メカニズムを備えた積極的な取引管理システムを採用しています。 さらに、資金を保護するための堅牢なリスクおよび資金管理システムを備えており、マーチンゲールなどのリスクの高い戦略を回避します。 ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper を選ぶ理由 1. さまざまなアカウント タイプに適応可能 ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper は多用途で、小口から大口のアカウント残高の両方でシームレスに機能します。 1:20 から 1:1000 までのレバレッジ オプションをサポートし、すべてのトレーダーに柔軟性を提供します。 2. リスク管理を優先 規模に関係な
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
エキスパート
Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
FREE
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Moving Average EA Plus
Ka Bond Hsu
エキスパート
Moving Average EA Plus   is a fully automated Expert Advisor that takes the trading of Moving Average to a whole new level.  Moving Average EA Plus  can either open one buy trade when MA turns up (blue color MA) or one sell trade when MA turns down (red color MA) or can open a new same direction trade on every new candle, as long as the slope direction of the Moving Average remains unchanged. A series of unique settings make this EA extremely versatile. This EA comes with provided set files for
Cezos Professional Traders
Jennifer Chinwedu Ishia
エキスパート
Cezos professional traders technical Analysis EA  is an EA that takes us back to the basics in trading. The reason why most ea fail is that they have made trading more complex than it use to be. The above EA is made up of the moving averages with a set of unique  settings that makes it very profitable in the market. This EA has a seventy percent win rate. Always apply proper risk management  Parameters 1.MOVING AVERAGE INDICATOR 2. SL AND TP 3. NO MANTINGALE 4.TRAILING STOP. Time to Trade 9am GM
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (8)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。残り7件（全20件）— まもなく完売。 現在の特別価格は149ドルで、まもなく999ドルに戻ります。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。このEAは、異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAはエントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAのコアロジックは特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによってオープンされたすべての取引は、事前定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   お知らせチャンネル  | 設定ファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、特定の弱気パターンの後に潜在的な強気反転シグナルを特定するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2 (H4):   こ
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
4 (3)
エキスパート
世界初のゴールドとビットコイン間の公開裁定アルゴリズム！ 毎日セール開催中！ ライブシグナル -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 時間の経過とともに推奨されるブローカー：   IC Markets 取引ペア:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 添付ファイルのシンボル:   XAUUSD H1 取引した通貨ペアが 「Market Watch」 ウィンドウに追加されていることを必ず確認してください。 口座タイプ: ECN/ロースプレッド プレフィックス設定: ブローカーがシンボルプレフィックス付きの通貨ペアを持っている場合、例えば - XAUUSD   _i 次に設定にプレフィックスを入力します：   「   _   i」 金 vs ビットコイン裁定取引: これは、これらの資産間の価格差を利用する戦略ですが、通常は直接取引されるペアではなく、競合する「安全資産」として機能します。トレーダーは、市場の不確実性やトレンド反転の時期に、金がビットコインに対して割安になる（またはその逆）のを狙い、より安価な資産を購入し、より高値で売却
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
作者のその他のプロダクト
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.11 (9)
エキスパート
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
Golden Scorpion MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
エキスパート
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/
BTC Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
エキスパート
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems runn
Golden Scorpion MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
1 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Scorpion   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
GoldAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
エキスパート
GoldAlgo Breaker EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144973 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running i
HFT Passing Prop EA
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
エキスパート
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
GBP Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
エキスパート
GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565 Public channel : 
DowAlgo Breaker MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
エキスパート
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT5 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145606 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running i
BTC Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
エキスパート
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for   BITCOIN   or   BTCUSD . MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149982 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problem
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
エキスパート
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
エキスパート
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running i
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信