Fundamental hunter

Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor

⚡You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back.

Next price will be: $1200 | 3/10 spot remains

Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains

Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10

Final price: $2400

Live result

If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data, Fundamental Hunter is the solution.

This EA combines artificial intelligence with real-time fundamental and sentiment data to identify where smart money is flowing and aligns it with technical momentum before entering a trade.


What is Fundamental Hunter?

AI-powered fundamental analysis meets technical precision

Fundamental Hunter connects directly to live data sources and behaves like a professional market analyst.
It processes four key data streams before making any trading decision:

  1. CFTC Data – to identify institutional positioning and smart money flow

  2. Fundamental Data – key economic indicators such as inflation, interest rates, NFP, and PMI

  3. Retail Sentiment Data – to measure crowd positioning and detect contrarian opportunities

  4. AI Decision Engine – to combine and align these data points with real-time technical direction

When all factors point in the same direction, the EA identifies high-probability setups and enters the market automatically; only when true confluence exists.


Strategy Overview

Data synergy = Smarter decisions

Fundamental Hunter is primarily a scalping system, designed to capture rapid small profit from short-term price movements.
However, unlike traditional scalpers, it uses a multi-layered decision process:

  • During high-momentum periods, it switches to High-Frequency Trading (HFT) mode, opening several rapid trades for quick TP.

  • In low-volatility environments, the AI algorithms limit unnecessary entries to protect the account from overtrading.

The integrated Smart Martingale System is built with advanced statistical filters and AI-driven optimization, keeping drawdowns low while maximizing recovery potential.


Dashboard and Interface

Fundamental Hunter features a clean, intuitive dashboard that displays real-time analytical data directly on the chart.
You can monitor:

  • Live fundamental and macroeconomic data

  • CFTC positioning reports

  • Retail trader sentiment

  • Current technical trend direction

  • Manual Buy and Sell buttons for semi-automated control

The layout is minimalist yet powerful, allowing both beginners and advanced users to operate with confidence.


Easy Setup, No Complex Configuration

You don’t need programming knowledge or complicated optimization.
Simply attach Fundamental Hunter to your desired trading pair, use the default settings, and the system will handle everything; from data collection to trade execution.


Key Features at a Glance

  • Combines Fundamental, CFTC, Sentiment, and Technical data

  • AI-driven decision engine

  • Adaptive Scalping and HFT modes

  • Safe, statistically optimized Martingale logic

  • Real-time analytical dashboard

  • Manual trading option

  • Lightweight, fast, and broker-friendly

  • Verified performance on Live testing


Verified Results on Real account

We have tested Fundamental Hunter extensively not only in backtests but also on real (live) trading accounts.
All trade history and performance data are available for public viewing so you can verify its reliability before making your purchase.


Ready to Follow Smart Money?

With Fundamental Hunter, you trade alongside the flow of institutional capital; guided by data, powered by AI, and executed with precision.
It’s not just another EA; it’s a complete intelligent trading system.


Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Time Frame: M15

  • Strategy Type: Trend Following Scalp + HFT + Smart Martingale

  • Data Inputs: CFTC, Fundamental, Sentiment (via API)

  • Recommended Pairs: All Major and Minor pairs

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: 1000 USD


You need to add the AI and Data API link in your Metatrader Expert advisor, Webrequest list.

just add: h t t p s : / / w w w . z i w o x . c o m to your allow list.

If you need further help and want to configure your EA correctly, contact us on Telegram. Link is in my bio.

