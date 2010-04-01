Golderon MT4

Golderon EA – A Specialized Algorithmic Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD)💰

MT5 version here

Introducing Golderon EA, a fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) meticulously engineered for trading gold (XAU/USD). This expert system is the result of extensive research, advanced algorithmic modeling, and precise optimization based on over ten years of real historical market data.

Golderon EA implements an intradaily swing trading strategy, optimized for M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, identifying high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining robust risk control.

🔍 Key Features of Golderon EA

  • Tailored for the Gold Market
    Golderon is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It has been specifically designed to adapt to the unique volatility and behavioral patterns of the gold market.

  • High Signal Accuracy
    Utilizing advanced entry logic and signal filtering, the system achieves a remarkable average ratio of approximately 40:1 for profitable vs. unprofitable entries. In case of suboptimal entry, Golderon either waits or opens a carefully managed position in the same direction.

  • Strict Position Control
    The system limits exposure to a maximum of three concurrent trades in the same direction, preserving account balance stability and minimizing drawdown.

  • Integrated Risk Management
    Built-in logic ensures timely stop-loss adjustments and dynamic capital protection during volatile market conditions.

☝️For optimal performance, Golderon EA requires a trading account with a leverage of at least 1:100

⚙️Optional settings:

  • Trading time GMT
  • Base lot size and lot multiplier
  • TakeProfit, partial TakeProfit and trailing TakeProfit
  • StopLoss and trailing StopLoss
  • Trade close timer

Detailed Description of Some Functions:

Execution order type - enter the trade volume fill type as required by your broker.

Lot – the basic trade size in lots.

Autolot balance – the basic trade size will be adjusted according to the account balance.

Example: Lot = 0.02, Autolot balance = 400 … If your account has 2000,- then the lot size will be 0.1 (2000 ÷ 400 = 5 × 0.02 = 0.1 Lot)

Lot xmultiple of the lot for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

Min. distance – the minimum distance for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

TP2 – target Take Profit, profit in points at which the entire trade will be closed.

TP1 – profit in points at which only part of the trade will be closed.

Example: TP1 Lot % = 50, TP1 = 300, TP2 = 2000 … At a profit of 300 points, 50% of the trade will be closed. The remaining part will be closed at TP2 with a profit of 2000 points, or at SL (Trailing SL).

Trailing TP – if the trade is in a loss, the distance to TP2 will be gradually reduced.

Example: Trailing TP start loss = 500, Trailing TP distance = 800 … starting from a loss of 500 points, set TP2 at a distance of 800 points from the current price (i.e., +300 points in profit). At a 600-point loss, set TP2 at 800 points from the current price (i.e., +200 points in profit), etc. The minimum set TP2 profit is the value of BE+ below.

SL on BE – at a defined profit in points, set SL to the specified profit of BE+.

Example: SL on BE = 150, BE+ = 10 … at a profit of 150 points, set SL (secure the trade) to a profit of 10 points.

Trailing SL – if the trade is in profit, the distance to SL will be gradually reduced (limiting the potential loss).

Example: Trailing SL start profit = 200, Trailing SL distance = 300 … starting from a profit of 200 points, set SL at a distance of 300 points from the current price (i.e., -100 points in loss). At a 300-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., 0 points in loss). At a 400-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., +100 points in profit), etc.

Time closing – 150 … closes the trade after 150 minutes from opening, if the trade is not secured against loss and also not in loss.

NOTE: The above functions will only be executed if only one trade is open. If multiple trades in the same direction are open, only the "TP all trades" function will be executed.

TP all trades = 10 … sets a common TP2 for all trades in the same direction. All trades will close simultaneously at this shared TP2 profit in points.

 


    推荐产品
    GMMA Trade X
    Yu Xin Pu
    专家
    GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
    EA211 Reversal Scalp
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    专家
    Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
    MACD Trading
    Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
    专家
    Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    专家
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    专家
    歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
    GoldenTrend
    Aliaksandr Sych
    专家
    GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
    MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
    Adam Benjamin Kildare
    专家
    SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    专家
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    专家
    ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
    Big Deal
    Ong Wee Kiat
    专家
    An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
    PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    5 (5)
    专家
    The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
    Ichimoku 3D
    Anton Karabeinikov
    专家
    一木3D 该Ea交易基于Ichimoku指标，使用3个老屏幕的原理。 此Ea交易有4种类型的开仓交易: 1是当有相同的买入或卖出信号3时间帧 2-这是2个时间框架具有相同的买入信号，1个时间框架具有相同的卖出信号，反之亦然 3-这是当1时间框架是买入信号，2时间框架是卖出信号，反之亦然 4-这是当1时间帧信号买入平均时间帧卖出和3时间帧买入 魔法=2021 "Ichimoku"指标设置 Tenkan=9; 客君=26; Senkou=52; 经典退出=真; "设置资金管理"; 固定百分比=1; 1选项=true; SL=100; TP=450; 2选项=true; SL=150; TP=450; 3选项=true; SL=150; TP=450; 4选项=true; SL=150; TP=450; 平均时间周期=240; 较高时间段的周期=1440;
    Index Master Pro
    Paulo Martins Barbosa
    专家
    PRICING - Launch promotion: $98,00 - Next price: $148,00 MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not grid! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - Designed for US30 - USTEC and USD500 at timeframe M1. - Live signal :     https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/913370 SETUP -  No need set files . Just attach to the following cha
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    专家
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Boster
    Langtha Prosanta Daudung
    专家
    The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
    Trade Capital PRO Grid Bot
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    专家
    The adviser includes three independent strategies that work according to the methods of distributing trend phases for working out each of the strategies. The averaging mode is applied, which allows you to bring a group of orders to close without loss. The EA has the option of emergency closing of all orders, when they reach the amount and total profit in the deposit currency specified in the settings. The adviser automatically determines the 4 and 5-digit stream of quotes. Recommended trading
    Black Out EA
    Jason Thato Hartley
    专家
    Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
    Babylon
    Sergey Ermolov
    专家
    Babylon Expert Advisor trades on support and resistance levels. Support and resistance levels are determined on the basis of a genetic algorithm based on artificial intelligence. This allows you to open trades not only at levels that are already visible in history, but also at the expected levels that may be formed in the future. Moreover, trading only in the direction of the trend increases reliability and minimizes possible drawdowns. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the se
    EA123 Snipper MACD
    Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
    专家
    MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.1 (10)
    专家
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Project Oro
    Giacomo Donati
    专家
    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
    PairsTrading
    Evgenii Kuznetsov
    3.67 (9)
    专家
    The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
    MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
    Andre Tavares
    专家
    MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    专家
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Moving Average Crossover EA
    Genesis Hafalla
    5 (1)
    专家
    How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    专家
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Infinity Gold AI
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    专家
    Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
    BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    专家
    Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
    Follow GOLD
    Lucas Martinez Gomez
    专家
    介绍 Follow GOLD EA ，这款创新的 MQL4 专家顾问正在改变与备受尊敬的 XAUUSD 交易对交易的方式。由一组拥有超过 5 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易员开发。 Follow GOLD EA 利用独特的策略，跟随交易对的趋势，根据选择的风险百分比计算手数。这意味着每次 EA 执行交易时，手数将重新计算以控制风险，保护余额，并通过跟随趋势实现显着的利润。 Follow GOLD EA 由于其明显的趋势跟随方法而脱颖而出，提供了根据客户偏好调整止损和获利水平的能力。 推荐： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间框架：H1 或 H4 最低存款：$1000 账户类型：具有非常低点差的 ECN、Raw 或 Razor。 经纪人：IC Markets 具有最低点差。 重要提示：使用低点差账户对于获得更好的结果至关重要！ 账户类型：标准 规格： 与 XAUUSD 进行交易 每笔交易都受到 20 点止损的保护 退出策略包括 50 点获利 内置的自动手数功能 非常易于安装，无需更改任何设置，默认设置适用于大多数使用 GMT+2 和 DST 服务器时间的经纪人。如果您的经纪人具有不同
    ATR Bands Bounce EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    专家
    • Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. ATR Bands Bounce EA – A Customizable Strategy for Your Trading Needs This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to implement a flexible trading strategy based on the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA) as its foundatio
    该产品的买家也购买
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (16)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    专家
    介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    专家
    Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    专家
    Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.6 (10)
    专家
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    专家
    Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    专家
    量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    专家
    ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    专家
    智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.5 (4)
    专家
    Scalp Unscalp 是一个短期双向剥头皮系统，旨在通过高度精准的进场快速获取利润。 Scalp Unscalp 实时信号即将推出！当前价格将会上涨。限时价格 99 美元 无网格，无马丁策略。每笔交易独立进行 提供固定止损，搭配虚拟动态追踪止损系统 交互式交易面板和精确的手数设置 推荐设置 图表：EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCHF，AUDUSD 时间框架：H1 输入参数 手数计算方式 - 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 - 固定的交易手数 自动手数 - 每此金额账户货币对应 0.01 手 最大点差 - 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动检测 GMT - 自动计算你所在经纪商的 GMT 偏移 禁用周末持仓 - 启用或禁用 自定义止损 - 输入止损数值 魔术数字 - 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 - 订单备注
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    专家
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    专家
    道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
    AlphaCore System MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    5 (1)
    专家
    AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
    DCA CycleMax
    Jin Sangun
    专家
    DCA CYCLEMAX 介绍 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概述 DCA CYCLEMAX 是一个功能强大且专为在市场上显示出强烈单向趋势的资产而优化的半自动网格交易程序 (EA)。 它特别适用于黄金（GOLD）、纳斯达克100（NS100）和加密货币等具有高波动性且稳步呈现单向趋势的资产。 利用 DCA（定投）策略，该系统在管理损失风险的同时，逐步对资产进行管理。 该 EA 策略性地设计了进入区间，在趋势持续时通过网格方式打开多个头寸，并包括手动入场和手动止盈功能，当达到预定目标时自动平仓。 在横盘时，DCA CycleMax EA 可以与反向操作的 DCA CycleMax Hedge EA 搭配使用，以实现更有效的应用。 DCA CYCLEMAX 提升了网格交易系统，具有特定的入场次数、自定义头寸大小设置以及通过对短期头寸的对冲功能，从而增强
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    专家
    The Golden Way 是一款应用于 MT4 平台的自动交易软件，The Golden way采用一套全面的混合策略，通过多种策略协同运作，能准确捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）市场中的做多与做空机会，帮助您在不同市场行情下及时把握交易时机，依托成熟的交易逻辑，帮助您在黄金市场中进行专业、高效的交易操作。 设置信息:      货币对:  XAUUSD       时间范围:  M5周期      入金：建议500USD以上      杠杆：1：100 至 1：1000      账户：任何高性能，低点差的账户 如何准确的回测？       请选择最低500的存款，选择M5周期，自定义日期，选择每个报价，选择一个在范围内适合您的杠杆，点击开始测试。 如何使用？       购买产品后，请及时在MQL5论坛上联系，我们会帮助您进行设置 根据设置将ea添加至图表中，开始自动交易，就这么简单 (推荐使用vps降低延迟并进行24小时交易） 特点：      The Golden Way采用一套先进且高效的混合策略，通过整合多种子策略以灵活应对不同市场行情。The Golden Way相较于
    Fundamental Trader
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.82 (17)
    专家
    Ziwox fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental Trader 是一款交易助手，可帮助金融市场交易者根据 EA 信息数据做出明智的决策。该 EA 使用在线资源来获取所有必要信息，例如货币的基本面偏差、实时零售交易者对货币对的情绪比率、银行和机构预测、COT 报告数据以及复杂 EA 面板中的其他数据。简而言之，它是一个集成的外汇数据源和信息，可帮助手动交易者做出更好的决策。 除此之外，这是一个完整的基本机器人交易，它使用这些数据根据货币基本偏差和技术数据自动交易对 EA 组件： 阅读 EA 组件，然后阅读以下内容 您交易所需的所有必要信息都在这里收集为一组集成到数据面板中的外汇数据流组件。 每个组件单独充当交易辅助指标或解释性市场报告，以帮助交易者做出决策。 这些组件提供了一个前景，但所有组件的协同作用形成了一个集成的决策辅助系统输出，帮助交易者通过买入、卖出或等待决策来改善交易结果。机构、对冲基金和银行持有大量的市场流动性，它们可以驱动市场并建立趋势。他们是市场流动性最常见的持有者，并且了解散户交易者的头寸和流动性地图。 使用所有这些组件并保持智能货
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (632)
    专家
    HFT Prop Firm EA 也被称为 Green Man，因为其独特的标志，是专为克服允许高频交易 (HFT) 策略的专有交易公司 (prop firms) 的挑战或评估而设计的专家顾问 (EA)。 限时优惠：购买 HFT Prop Firm EA 免费赠送价值 $198 的工具 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 通过 HFT 挑战表现监控（起价 $200）： 1) 经纪商：IC Markets 账号 66603384 服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo06 密码：Greenman 2) 经纪商：IC Markets 账号 21718043 服务器：ICmarketsSC-Demo02 密码：Greenman 结果 1： https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4333.gif 结果 2： https://c.mql5.com/31/1055/hft-prop-firm-ea-screen-4648.gif 超过 600 条五星好
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (2)
    专家
    Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
    HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (26)
    专家
    24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
    SNeox AI
    Anastasiya Morozova
    专家
    SNeox AI 是一款自动化多货币交易机器人，用于在外汇市场进行稳定的长期交易。 该投资顾问采用成熟的算法分析市场价格和波动性，专注于在可控风险下进行谨慎交易。 注意！ 新年促销：前 15 名顾客 - 99 美元 接下来 15 件 - 159 美元 最终价格：229 美元 赶紧抓住这个机会！ MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 交易工具： EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDCHF 该机器人能够同时处理多个货币对，从而实现交易操作的多元化。 运作原理： 缺乏鞅 缺乏平均值 缺乏锁定 缺乏订单网格 所有交易均基于专有算法进行，该算法分析当前市场状况，而不使用激进的资金管理方法。 顾问功能： 准确的价格和市场波动性分析 针对高订单执行速度进行了优化 专注于最大限度地减少回撤 设置简便，无需持续监控 适用于“设置好就不用管”的形式 推荐用于： 长期自动化交易 可在真实账户和模拟账户上使用 负责执行市场交易的账户
    GoldMiner mt4 pro
    Van Hoa Nguyen
    专家
    GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
    CyNera MT4
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    2.81 (16)
    专家
    CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
    AW Double Grids EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
    KonokaSystemNEO
    Nobuyoshi Murase
    1 (1)
    专家
    KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    专家
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
    ThraeX
    Vasile Verdes
    3.6 (5)
    专家
    ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
    Gold Zenith mt4
    Marina Arkhipova
    5 (1)
    专家
    Gold Zenith — 黄金（XAUUSD）高级智能交易系统 Gold Zenith — 黄金（XAUUSD）高级智能交易系统 Gold Zenith 是面向 XAUUSD（黄金）的强大且自律的算法交易系统。 它 不 使用高风险手法（如网格、马丁等），并且每一笔交易都由 止损 保护。 逻辑：识别 趋势行情 并交易 回撤 ，每个信号只开 一 单。 无需复杂设置——默认参数已为实盘优化：将 EA 拖到图表即可开始交易。 为什么更可靠 安全结构： 无网格、无加倍、无摊平——仅按纪律性入场并设置 SL。 入场纪律： 一信号 → 一持仓。 聚焦 XAUUSD： 逻辑针对黄金在 M5 周期的波动特性精调。 少见优势（黄金）： 固定 TP:SL = 1:1 。 一次 TP 盈利可覆盖一次 SL 亏损，便于控制回撤与规划收益。 限量价格 当前价格仅限 5 份 。之后价格 将上调 。 立即以优惠价格入手 Gold Zenith 。 Live signal 运行环境与用法 交易品种： XAUUSD 周期： M5 账户类型： ECN / RAW / RAZOR（非强制，但点差越低越好） 运行时间： 全天
    Diamond PRO
    Fanur Galamov
    4.79 (61)
    专家
    Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
    GOLD Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.41 (22)
    专家
    CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
    作者的更多信息
    Multi WilliamsPR MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
    ZORRO 3 in 1
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading. Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and
    Golem
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This robot searches for important support and resistance on the market, and trades breakouts of these levels. It uses hidden pending orders and tight TrailingStop. The default setting is for EURUSD H1. This EA can also be used in other markets and time frames. For safer trading, it includes protection against large slippage and high spread. No hedge, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices. Stop loss is set for every order. Use True ECN broker with a low spread and a low
    Objects Copier MT4
    Vladimir Pokora
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT5 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61935 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
    Multi Stochastic
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
    Multi MACD
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
    MultiRSI
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
    Multi CCI
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
    Multi WilliamsPR
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
    Trend Trader MT4
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes: will open only one trade and then be stopped trades only in the direction of the trendline opens more trades after each touch with the trendline trades in both directions it can place a pending order or open a market order MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74901 See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features. This can draw a test trendline when running a test in the strategy teste
    Turbogen
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This is a fully automatic forex robot optimized for EURUSD M30. It can trade on both sides at the same time. It uses a dynamic grid and a sophisticated martingale system. It has separate money management for first trade and for martingale trades. This system is not slip sensitive and will work well for all brokers. Settings Start and end of trading Trading TimeFrame Use RSI filter RSI settings ::::::: Money management Lots – starting lot Autolot balance – automatic calculation of the initial lot
    ClosePart
    Vladimir Pokora
    实用工具
    With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade . Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
    Timeron
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This EA trades the breakout of a range created for a set period of time. It can also trade in the opposite direction, a bounce from the upper or lower limit of the range. You can set the input parameters in points or in percentages of the range size.   The EA can only open the first trade, or even the second opposite trade or many other opposite trades until the expiration time. You can also set a lot increase after a losing trade.   This EA also has a built-in trend filter using the Moving Ave
    TrendTunnel
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
    Extra Martingale
    Vladimir Pokora
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
    SuperOrders
    Vladimir Pokora
    实用工具
    You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool. Orders will be filled under the following conditions: Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage The set trading time was not exceeded The expiration time was not reached TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE   If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled. You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be cancel
    Traderon
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This robot uses an algorithm, that monitors and evaluates the situation in the market, its speed and power. At the appropriate time, it places pending orders on the market, and then moves them to better prices. It uses a money management with tight StopLoss and other functions. The default setting is for EURUSD M5, but it will have good results on other markets and other time frames. A fast ECN broker with minimal fees and precise quotations in points is recommended. Settings StartTrading - st
    MultiSAR
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
    FX TradingBot MT4
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts. It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years. MT5 version here .   The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It
    Objects Copier
    Vladimir Pokora
    实用工具
    This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT4 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61937 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
    Multi Stochastic MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
    Multi MACD MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
    Multi RSI MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
    Multi CCI MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
    Trend Trader MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes: will open only one trade and then be stopped trades only in the direction of the trendline opens more trades after each touch with the trendline trades in both directions it can place a pending order or open a market order See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features. Unfortunately, it is not possible to draw your own trend line in the MT5 strategy tester. This EA will draw its own trendline for t
    ClosePart MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    实用工具
    With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade. Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
    TrendTunnel MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    指标
    This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
    Extra Martingale MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    实用工具
    Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
    Multi SAR MT5
    Vladimir Pokora
    5 (1)
    指标
    This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
    FX TradingBot
    Vladimir Pokora
    专家
    This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts. It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years. MT4 version here .   The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论