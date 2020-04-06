Claude bot

🚀 Claude bot v2.00 is a versatile and reliable Expert Advisor built for adaptive trend-following strategies across forex pairs. Using a combination of Moving Averages, ADX, ATR, and RSI filters, it identifies stable trends while minimizing false entries. The EA includes smart trailing stop and breakeven logic to lock in profits early and cut losses fast.

⚙️ Strategy Overview:

  • Trend Entry: Based on MA crossovers with ADX and RSI filtering to confirm market strength.

  • Trade Management:

    • Smart Trailing Stop based on ATR.

    • Breakeven activation at customizable profit points.

  • Risk Control:

    • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing (based on balance/percentage).

    • Maximum drawdown limit and trading hours filter.

🔧 Input Parameters:

  • MA Periods, ADX/ATR/RSI settings

  • Trailing stop activation level

  • Breakeven trigger and offset

  • Max orders, time filters, and magic number

  • Risk % or fixed lot control

📈 Recommended Use:

  • Pairs: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M1

✅ Features:

  • Compatible with all brokers (4- and 5-digit)

  • Works on hedging and netting accounts

  • Error-handling included: spread/margin/volume validation

  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage

📌 Notes:

  • For best results, optimize parameters for each pair.

  • Use VPS and low-spread broker for live trading.

  • Backtest in “Every tick based on real ticks” mode for accuracy.


