Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1

Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1

Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today.

Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control. The EA also includes daily loss limits, equity protection, and multiple filters to manage trading exposure intelligently. It automatically pauses and resumes trading after hitting daily profit or loss targets.

Main Features:

General Settings

  • Backtest mode for fast simulations

  • Custom order comments and unique magic number

  • Info panel display on chart

  • Trading modes: Hedge, Long-only, Short-only

Money Management

  • Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk

  • Risk calculated by balance, equity, or fixed currency amount

Trade Control

  • Hard stop loss and take profit on every trade

  • Optional trailing stop

  • Configurable daily profit and loss targets with timed trading resume

Entry Protections

  • Spread filter

  • Limits on open positions and lots

  • Max positions per candle

Daily & Account Protections

  • Daily loss and drawdown limits

  • Minimum and maximum equity controls

  • Daily reset for protection parameters

Session Management

  • Customizable session times for each day

  • Sunday trading option

  • Close trades at session end or Friday close

Backtest Performance:
Gladiator Pro has demonstrated outstanding results in backtests from 2024 through today, specifically tailored for XAUUSD on the H1 chart.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations:
Broker: Any broker with low spreads (IC Markets recommended)
Minimum deposit: $500 (1:500 leverage)
Recommended deposit: $1000 (1:500 leverage)
Leverage: Minimum 1:100, ideally 1:500
Account type: Hedging
VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation


csernilaci
462
csernilaci 2025.06.23 15:34 
 

Warning! The Gladiator robot is constantly trading at a loss.

