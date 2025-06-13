Roseflare Ingotron
Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest
In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy:
🔹 Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average
Forged Periods: 21 | 34 | 55
Mechanism: Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence.
🔹 Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator
Rune Lines: %K / %D / Slowing
Temporal Vantage: Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to draw from the Stochastic readings. The Ingotron’s sensors are not shackled to the host chart but reach into the hourglass of your choosing.
🎛️ Parameters of Power
|Sigil
|Parameter
|Options / Defaults
|Trend
|InpSmaPeriod
|e.g. 21
|Momentum
|InpStochTF
|Any PERIOD_* value
|InpStochK
|e.g. 5
|InpStochD
|e.g. 3
|InpStochSlowing
|e.g. 3
Mount Roseflare Ingotron, select your SMA runes and Stochastic parameters, tune its temporal crucible, and let her teal-rose steel carve decisive passages through the market’s ever-shifting tapestry!