Roseflare Ingotron

Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest

In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy:

🔹 Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average

  • Forged Periods: 21 | 34 | 55

  • Mechanism: Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence.

🔹 Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator

  • Rune Lines: %K / %D / Slowing 

  • Temporal Vantage: Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to draw from the Stochastic readings. The Ingotron’s sensors are not shackled to the host chart but reach into the hourglass of your choosing.


🎛️ Parameters of Power

Sigil Parameter Options / Defaults
Trend InpSmaPeriod e.g. 21
Momentum InpStochTF Any PERIOD_* value
InpStochK e.g. 5
InpStochD e.g. 3
InpStochSlowing e.g. 3


Mount Roseflare Ingotron, select your SMA runes and Stochastic parameters, tune its temporal crucible, and let her teal-rose steel carve decisive passages through the market’s ever-shifting tapestry!


FULL, EXTENSIVE TESTING IS REQUIRED HEREIN. THE TIMEFRAME INPUT PARAMETER CAN LEAD TO HIGH NUMBER OF ITERATIONS IN OPTIMIZATIONS TESTS - IT IS ADVISABLE TO USE 3 TIMEFRAMES TO REDUCES ITERATIONS. THE USE OF AMD RYZEN 9 OR AMD THREADRIPPER IS HIGHLY ADVISED. TEST ACROSS DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES (SETTINGS TAB IN STRATEGY TESTER) TO FIND OPTIMAL PARAMETERS FOR SELECT INSTRUMENT. IT IS THE USER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO FIND THESE PARAMETERS FOR THEIR CHOSEN INSTRUMENT ON THEIR PREFERRED BROKER. THE USE OF DATA ANALYSIS TOOLS IS HIGHLY ADVISED FOR THE .XML FILES GENERATED IN THE STRATEGY TESTER TO VALIDATE CHOSEN INPUT PARAMETERS.



Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
エキスパート
Fund Mode MT5 – XAUUSD（M5）向け Price Action EA Fund Mode MT5 は、Price Action をベースにした自動売買 EA です。 グリッド不使用 マーチンゲール不使用 XAUUSD（ゴールド）の M5 時間足専用に開発され、 安全性・安定性・少額資金口座への適合性を重視しています。 注意： 過去の成績は将来の結果を保証するものではありません。 取引にはリスクが伴います。 主な特徴 1️⃣ トレードシステム 戦略：Price Action + エンゴルフィングパターン メイン時間足：M5 Grid、Martingale、Hedge は使用しません エントリー条件： エンゴルフィングパターン検出 EMA・ADX・RSI による多層フィルター エントリー前の価格確認 2️⃣ リスク管理 ストップロス：固定ポイント（デフォルト 1000 ポイント） テイクプロフィット：リスクリワード比（デフォルト 1:2） ロット設定： 固定ロット リスクベース（取引ごとの％リスク） ドローダウン保護： 日次ドローダウン制限 最大ドローダ
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Doperman Scalper
Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
エキスパート
DOPERMAN SCALPER V1.0 - Professional Trading System What is DOPERMAN SCALPER? An intelligent automated trading system designed for fast-paced market scalping. It combines advanced martingale strategy with rigorous risk management for consistent trading performance. Key Features: Smart Trading System: Intelligent position doubling at optimal moments using mathematical calculations 5 different martingale strategies to choose from Additional positions only activate when price moves against you by
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
エキスパート
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
Adelio MT5
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
ADELIO の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 ADELIO は   ゴールド (XAU/USD)   を対象とした強力かつ精密な自動取引システムです。 市場のボラティリティとトレンドを活用し、複数のエントリ戦略を通じてリスク管理を行います。 ADELIO EA はトレンドに沿った瞬間的な価格調整やボラティリティを利用してトレードを行い、すべてのトレーダーが簡単に使用できるように設計されています。 ADELIO EA の特徴 : ADELIO EA はゴールドの特有な一方向トレンドの特性を活用するシステムです。 ゴールドは一般的に強いボラティリティを伴い、長期間にわたって一方向に動く傾向がある資産です。 この特性に合わせて、ADELIO は「DEPOSIT NEED」機能を通じて口座の資産を管理し、ポジションを継続的に保持します。 つまり、価格
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.56 (9)
エキスパート
誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
Advance Trends Intellegence
Rudy Oloan Hasibuan
エキスパート
Advance Trend Intellegence EA   is Powefull Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using advance dynamical algorithm to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made accurate entry orders in the market in tune with the trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than 1 years with real ticks history data. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe. Account type : HEDGE. Advanc
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
EquiGuard Monarch
Ferenc Tibor Katona
エキスパート
️ EquiGuard Monarch – トレンド王国の戴冠された支配者 「私はただのロボットではない。 混沌の海で秩序を守る守護者、 そしてトレンド王国の戴冠された王だ。」 私の兵士はローソク足、私の軍はトレンド。 市場を追いかけることはない——市場が私のもとへ来るのを待つ。 忍耐は私の力であり、精密さは私の武器である。 私は グリッドベースのトレンドフォロー型ストラテジスト だ。 17個のインジケーター によって導かれ、それぞれが独自のロジックで目覚める。 3つの時間軸 を航海し、毎時間、航海日誌に記録を残す。 精密さに生まれ、ボラティリティによって鍛えられた。 私はコロンブスが大洋を渡ったように市場を航行する—— 感情ではなく、観察と規律に導かれて。 私は唯一無二のエキスパートアドバイザー。 ここでは規律が支配し、感情はひざまずく。 感情を捨てること——それはこれまでにないほどの実りをもたらす。 これがトレードの芸術である。 精密さと規律の融合。 EquiGuard Monarch.
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
SCIPIO AIは、金融市場で20年以上の経験を積んだ私が開発した自動取引BOTです。エントリー、管理、ストップロスなど、取引活動のすべてを100%自動化するため、トレーダーは毎日何もする必要がありません。 このEAは一度に1つの取引のみを開き、ストップロスを即座に非常に近い値に設定します。グリッドやマーチンゲール法は使用せず、1取引ずつ行うため、大きなドローダウンを回避できます。 過去数日間の動向に基づいて、人工知能（AI）が取引（ロング+ショート）を開始する最適なタイミングを特定します。 取引方法 + EAをチャートに配置し、自動取引を有効にするだけで、他に何もする必要はありません。 + このEAはGBPUSD専用に作成されており、他の資産には対応していません。 + どの時間枠でも操作は同じなので、最終結果は変わりません。 + 中期的には、毎日辛抱強く続ければ結果が得られます。 + このEAは常に同じロットサイズを使用するため、使用するロットを慎重に選択してください。 + ロットは設定インターフェースから設定でき、いつでも変更できます。 + SCIPIO EAをアクティブ
Nusa Patterns MT5
John Folly Akwetey
エキスパート
Expert advisor trades by breaking up fractals or down fractals. It is used   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy”   or   “4.0 Fractals Direction ST Patterns MT5”   fractal indicators. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop. Below is description of some inputs. Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Fractal Indicator   – option of used fractal indicator (“Fractals ST Patterns” – indicator   “Fractals ST Patterns Strategy” , “Fractals Direction ST Patterns”
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
エキスパート
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
GoldCrusher V2
Bob Sulaiman
エキスパート
GoldCrusher V2 : Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Breakout Dominance UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS METRIC LATEST RESULT (V2.47) COMMENTARY Profit Factor (PF) 3.51 Exceptional! Indicates very high profit efficiency relative to losses. Max Drawdown (DD) 2.14% High Capital Stability. Minimal risk exposure thanks to strict management. Winning Trades 77.14% High win rate confirmed by the Dual Filter system. Target R:R 1:3.4 Superior Risk:Reward ratio for aggressive yet controlled growth. BRIEF
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
エキスパート
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
エキスパート
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Account Sync Companion
Loncey Duwarkah
エキスパート
Important Note : This EA requires help to initially setup. Please contact us Streamlines the management of multiple trading accounts, saving time and reducing the potential for manual errors. Ideal Users: Professional traders managing multiple client accounts using copy sync trading. Trading firms looking for automated and synchronized trading solutions. Individual traders seeking to diversify their trading across multiple accounts with a unified strategy. Key Features: Multi-Account Synchron
Aurora Gold EA
Twin Fitersya
エキスパート
Aurora Gold EA – Expert Advisor Description Aurora Gold EA is an automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, focusing on stable risk management and consistent execution . This Expert Advisor automatically opens Buy and Sell positions based on predefined trading conditions and applies a dynamic auto lot calculation of 1% equity per trade . ️ Key Features Automatic Buy & Sell Execution Trades are opened automatically without manual intervention once market conditions are m
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
エキスパート
GoldPulser EA - マルチ通貨対応の高度なスキャルピング・トレンドフォロー自動売買システム GoldPulser EA   は、スキャルピングの精度とトレンドフォローの信頼性を融合させた、洗練された自動売買システム（エキスパートアドバイザー）です。安定した収益を求める外国為替（FX）トレーダーのために設計され、独自開発のアルゴリズムを使用して、複数の通貨ペアにわたる高確率のトレード機会を識別します。 【主な特徴】 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5（5分足）からH4（4時間足）までの複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、最も精度の高いエントリーポイントを特定します。市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンドの転換点やブレイクアウトを捉えます。 高度なリスク管理:   固定ロットに加え、口座残高の一定百分比に基づくダイナミックなロットサイズ計算機能を搭載。最大ドローダウン限度、一日の最大損失限度、トレードごとのリスク設定など、多層的な防衛機制により、資金を保護します。 組み込み経済ニュースフィルター:   高インパクトな経済指標発表前後の極端なボラティリティやスプレッドの急拡大を自
Qora
Sergej Maehler
エキスパート
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
TrendyFollow FX
Chen Jia Qi
4.15 (13)
エキスパート
We have added real-time computing power support for EURUSD, and now its live performance is better. The EA will automatically adjust the parameters and cannot be changed. Currently, we recommend using GBPUSD, with EURUSD as the second choice. Other currency pairs do not have real-time computing power support and are not recommended for use at this time. In the future, we will add currency pairs that support real-time calculations. you can currently use the default settings as they are. Live tra
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
エキスパート
In this product, a trading strategy is used with one of the indicators commonly used in the market, this in conjunction with a solid experience of the market in which the change in trend is observed with a respective crossover of the indicators. The price in turn has to be aligned with the indicators in such a way that everything is accommodated. In turn, this strategy has a trailing stop set at 100 pips. PARAMETERS: inp5_VolumeSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full l
Gold Range Breakout by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
エキスパート
Gold Range Breakout Bot for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor trades based on a defined price range between 3:00 and 6:00 AM server time on XAUUSD. When the price breaks out of this range, a single trade is triggered — either long or short. The trade automatically closes at 6:55 PM. A fixed stop loss of 1% is used. The strategy follows a time-based logic with daily resets and no overnight exposure. No indicators are required. Built using structured conditions and tested logic for controlled execu
FREE
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
エキスパート
稼ぎと研究のためのツール。 トレーディングシグナルと戦略の中核は、価格予測パターンを形成するための著者のアルゴリズムに基づいています。どんな楽器にも使えます！ MA「九尾の狐」に基づく制御システムが追加され、市場、機器、および作業期間に合わせて信号を可能な限り正確に更新および調整します。 対象：すべての市場のすべての商品（例外があります）。 対象者：ヘッジファンド、ファンドおよび資産運用会社、投資運用会社、投機家、投資家および利害関係者。 .................................................................................................................................................................................
Cypher invest
Arnold Byarufu
エキスパート
Introducing "CypherInvest," your trusted Expert Advisor in the dynamic world of financial markets.  With cutting-edge technology and advanced algorithms, CypherInvest analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and uncovers hidden opportunities to help you make informed investment decisions. Our innovative approach combines the power of cryptography and data analysis, unlocking the secrets of the market to maximize your returns. Powered by the Secret algorithm, CypherInvest leverages support an
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
エキスパート
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
