Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest

In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy:

🔹 Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average

  • Forged Periods: 21 | 34 | 55

  • Mechanism: Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence.

🔹 Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator

  • Rune Lines: %K / %D / Slowing 

  • Temporal Vantage: Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to draw from the Stochastic readings. The Ingotron’s sensors are not shackled to the host chart but reach into the hourglass of your choosing.


🎛️ Parameters of Power

Sigil Parameter Options / Defaults
Trend InpSmaPeriod e.g. 21
Momentum InpStochTF Any PERIOD_* value
InpStochK e.g. 5
InpStochD e.g. 3
InpStochSlowing e.g. 3


Mount Roseflare Ingotron, select your SMA runes and Stochastic parameters, tune its temporal crucible, and let her teal-rose steel carve decisive passages through the market’s ever-shifting tapestry!


FULL, EXTENSIVE TESTING IS REQUIRED HEREIN. THE TIMEFRAME INPUT PARAMETER CAN LEAD TO HIGH NUMBER OF ITERATIONS IN OPTIMIZATIONS TESTS - IT IS ADVISABLE TO USE 3 TIMEFRAMES TO REDUCES ITERATIONS. THE USE OF AMD RYZEN 9 OR AMD THREADRIPPER IS HIGHLY ADVISED. TEST ACROSS DIFFERENT TIMEFRAMES (SETTINGS TAB IN STRATEGY TESTER) TO FIND OPTIMAL PARAMETERS FOR SELECT INSTRUMENT. IT IS THE USER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO FIND THESE PARAMETERS FOR THEIR CHOSEN INSTRUMENT ON THEIR PREFERRED BROKER. THE USE OF DATA ANALYSIS TOOLS IS HIGHLY ADVISED FOR THE .XML FILES GENERATED IN THE STRATEGY TESTER TO VALIDATE CHOSEN INPUT PARAMETERS.



