Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid.

➡️ Key Features

Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of daily price range, or the Manual Mode, where you define the grid levels yourself for full control over spacing and structure.

Exclusive Operation Modes for Grid Setup: Unlike other robots, Autogrids EA provides multiple operation modes that allow users to configure the placement of buy and sell orders based on their trading strategy: [00] Symmetrical Hedging – Buy and sell orders positioned at the same prices for balanced exposure. [01] Spot Grid – Sell orders above and buy orders below the previous day’s close, ensuring dynamic positioning. [02] Inverted Spot Grid – Buy orders above and sell orders below the previous day’s close, reversing the standard spot grid logic. [03] Long – Focuses on buy orders, placing them above and below the previous day’s close. [04] Short – Focuses on sell orders, placing them above and below the previous day’s close.

Customizable Trade Parameters: Configure grid size, lot progression, interval spacing, and distance scaling to match your strategy and risk profile.

Smart Order Management: Automatically adjusts and maintains grid integrity, ensuring logical order placement and consistent exposure control.

Seamless Session Recovery: If the EA or MetaTrader is closed, reattaching it to the same chart with identical parameters will automatically resume management of all open positions and pending orders.

Daily Financial Summary: At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA generates a concise performance summary and sends it to your MetaTrader mobile app, providing quick insight into your current trading balance and exposure.

Versatile Asset Compatibility: Works across various markets, including Forex, stocks, and commodities.

Minimizes Overtrading Risks: Provides structured execution to prevent excessive entries based on market noise.

Optimized for Hedge Accounts: Ensures compatibility with hedging strategies, allowing effective position management.

📊 Backtest Results

From January 1st, 2025 to October 31st, 2025, Autogrids turned a $3,000 starting balance into more than $5,600 in net profit with Symmetrical Hedging mode, achieving a Profit Factor of 1.75 with a 99% backtest quality.

During this period, it maintained a stable and consistent balance curve, executing over 3,100 trades with an average of 89% win rate and a Recovery Factor of 1.25, confirming its resilience and precision in varying market conditions.

After months of development, testing, and optimization, the results speak for themselves.

💥 Special Offer

Only $300 for a lifetime license!

    Отзывы 3
    gtoalvesoliveira
    24
    gtoalvesoliveira 2025.02.28 01:51 
     

    Sentimentos sinceros! As qualidades do Robô se baseiam nas suas ações de qualidades, consistências, confiança e de fácil manuseio. Atualizações periódicas são implantadas com segurança e transparência de acordo com as necessidades que o mercado exige e com fedback sempre positivo dentro da nossa comunidade bastante interativa. Suporte de excelência que está sempre à disposição para nos ajudar. Só tenho a agradecer, muito obrigado Guilherme, você e o robô Autogrids estão de parabéns!!!

    celso.cwb
    45
    celso.cwb 2025.02.03 14:52 
     

    A confiabilidade e facilidade em utilizar o robô, além do suporte perfeito do Guilherme, são garantias de sucesso!! Obrigado a você Guilherme, pela paciência em ensinar, pela didática, atualizações, enfim, obrigado!! Era uma área que eu estava com dificuldades e agora estou indo bem.

    moroizumi
    49
    moroizumi 2025.01.14 23:21 
     

    Ótima ferramenta e suporte incrível do Guilherme. Estratégia possui uma boa assertividade.

    FREE
    Другие продукты этого автора
    MyHistogram
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    5 (1)
    Индикаторы
    MyHistogram The MyHistogram indicator is a tool designed to help users visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it features a color-coded syste
    FREE
    ViewTrend
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    5 (2)
    Индикаторы
    ViewTrend The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. ️ How does it work? The agorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggesti
    FREE
    Quickview
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    Индикаторы
    Quickview The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. ️ Key Features Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, c
    FREE
    Autogrids Light
    Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
    Утилиты
    Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version. Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every o
    Ответ на отзыв