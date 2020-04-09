Autogrids Light

🔥 Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts

Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version.

Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every operation reflects the efficiency, structure, and strategic essence inherited from Autogrids itself — concentrated into a compact, high-performance version designed for precision and simplicity.

➡️ Key Features

Grid Reference Price: Defines the starting price for the grid, using either the previous session’s close or a custom user-defined price as the reference point.

Independent Buy and Sell Grids: Configure the number of levels, distances (in points), and lot sizes independently for upper (sell) and lower (buy) grids, ensuring complete control over each side of the market.

Flexible Volume & Distance Settings: Supports lists of lot sizes and distance intervals, enabling advanced scaling methods such as Linear Gradient (core strategy), Martingale, or Anti-Martingale configurations.

Stop Loss per Grid:Set individual stop-loss levels for both buy and sell sides, allowing for tailored risk limitation per grid structure.

Average Price Take Profit: Rather than assigning a fixed TP per order, the EA dynamically manages take profit based on the weighted average entry price, with an optional swap adjustment for higher accuracy.

Magic Number Filtering: Ensures the EA manages only its own trades, avoiding interference with other systems or manual operations.

Hedge Account Compatibility: Specifically engineered for hedge accounts, allowing simultaneous buy and sell positions with independent logic and control.

Built-in Summary Panel: Provides a real-time overview of grid performance, exposure, and profit metrics. The panel can be enabled or disabled according to user preference.

📊 Backtest Results

From January 1st, 2025 to October 31st, 2025, Autogrids Light turned a $3,000 starting balance into more than $5,300 in net profit, achieving a Profit Factor of 2.21 with a 99% backtest quality.

During this period, it maintained a stable and consistent equity curve, executing over 2,400 trades with a 71% win rate and a Recovery Factor of 2.18, confirming its resilience and precision in varying market conditions.

After months of development, testing, and optimization, the results speak for themselves.

💥 Special Launch Offer

Only $30 for the first copies!

Рекомендуем также
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Индикаторы
Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions. The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend id
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Утилиты
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Индикаторы
"Impulses and Corrections 5" создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам ориентироваться в рыночной ситуации. Индикатор показывает мультитаймфреймовые восходящие и нисходящие "Импульсы" ценовых движений. Эти импульсы служат основой для определения "Базы" , ​​состоящей из зон "Коррекции" ценовых движений, а также имеет "Потенциальные" зоны для возможных сценариев движения цены. Восходящие и нисходящие импульсы определяются на основе модифицированной формулы индикатора "Фракталы" Билла Вильямса. Посл
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита для автоматического управления ордерами и рисками.   Позволяет взять максимум с прибыли и ограничить свои убытки.   Создан практикующим трейдером для трейдеров.   Утилита  проста в использовании,  работает с любыми рыночными ордерами, открытыми трейдером вручную или при помощи советников. Может фильтровать сделки по магическому номеру. Одновременно утилита может работать с любым количеством ордеров.  Имеет такие функции: 1. В ыставление уровней стоплосс и тейкпрофит; 2. З акрытие сделок
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Утилиты
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
Moving Average Surfer – Точное захват тренда для MT5 Плывите по рыночным волнам с Moving Average Surfer — советником, созданным для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и автоматическое управление рисками. Этот EA объединяет сигналы быстрых и медленных скользящих средних с расширенными рыночными фильтрами, выявляя высоковероятностные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Анализ двух скользящих средних: Использует сигналы быстрой и медленной MA для определения направления рынка
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Индикаторы
Quantum Channel Pro – революционный инструмент анализа волатильности с несколькими каналами, предназначенный для точного определения трендов, точек разворота и рыночного шума. Используя технологию адаптивных стандартных отклонений, индикатор динамически строит три ценовых канала (внутренний, средний и внешний), помогая трейдерам визуально оценивать состояние рынка и находить высоковероятные торговые возможности. Ключевые особенности: Три умных канала (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Статистика вероятностей в реальн
BTC Terminator
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Эксперты
# Advanced Terminator AI EA MT5 - Neural Network Powered Trading System ## Premium Features Advanced Neural Network Technology - Deep learning algorithms for market pattern recognition - Real-time adaptive strategy optimization - Smart risk management powered by AI - Multi-timeframe analysis system Dual Market Mastery - Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading - Optimized for BTCUSD cryptocurrency pairs - Individual strategy optimization for each market Professional Risk Management
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Утилиты
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Утилиты
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Утилиты
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Time & Sales Tick Indicator — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который отображает информацию о тиках в режиме реального времени. Он показывает цену, объем тиков и время на графике, помогая анализировать активность рынка. Функциональные возможности Отображает данные тиков, включая цену, объем и время, в панели на графике. Группирует тики по заданным пользователем интервалам, используя цветовое кодирование (зеленый — рост, красный — падение). Панель можно разместить в любом углу графика, регулируя
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Индикаторы
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Утилиты
Риск-менеджер позволяет контролировать свою торговую активность и защищать от убытков. Настройки теперь организованы в логические группы, что упрощает конфигурацию различных параметров риска. При превышении любого лимита риск-менеджер может принудительно закрыть открытые позиции, остановить работу других советников и даже полностью закрыть терминал, чтобы предотвратить эмоциональную торговлю, не соответствующую вашей торговой стратегии. Настройки Risk Manager Защита Счета Check min equity limit
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
AI Trade Analyzer — интеллектуальный инструмент рыночного анализа, реализованный в формате индикатора. Программа визуализирует сигналы на графике и помогает трейдеру оценивать рыночную ситуацию на основе технических индикаторов и новостного фона. Поддерживаемые модели: Совместимо с новейшими версиями ChatGPT — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 и GPT-3.5-turbo . Модель GPT-5.1 обеспечивает максимально точный анализ, расширенное понимание контекста и сложных торговых ситуаций. GPT-4o — сбаланси
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Другие продукты этого автора
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Утилиты
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
MyHistogram
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MyHistogram The MyHistogram indicator is a tool designed to help users visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it features a color-coded syste
FREE
ViewTrend
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (2)
Индикаторы
ViewTrend The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. ️ How does it work? The agorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggesti
FREE
Quickview
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Индикаторы
Quickview The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. ️ Key Features Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, c
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв