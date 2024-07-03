HFT Passing Prop EA
- エキスパート
- Rahman Pavaleh
- バージョン: 1.3
- アップデート済み: 11 11月 2024
- アクティベーション: 10
With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely.
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633
Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335
Download Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020
Public channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp
Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.
Back test:
Symbol: US30
Timeframe: M1
Modeling: 1-minute OHLC (Not tick-by-tick)
Key Features:
Does not use Martingale, Hedge, or Grid strategies.
No VPS required (but VPS can be used if you prefer)
All settings are fully accessible to the user.
Unlimited support for beginners.
Usable on all timeframes.
Primary symbol tested: US30 (can be adapted per prop firm requirements)
Important Notes and Recommendations:
We are not responsible for the policies or results of any Prop Firm; you should perform your own due diligence.
This EA is designed to assist with passing Prop Firm challenges, not as a guaranteed solution for live funded accounts. Use at your own risk.
Beware of internet scams. The sale of this product is valid only through MQL5 and the official website. We are not responsible for purchases made via other channels.
Before purchasing, ensure your account and broker permit HFT-style trading and that your broker's rules do not block rapid-succession orders.
Warnings :
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
you should buy this expert i have the expert i tested it myself and it have a very high winning rate but peoples always thing is when the expert is expensive that it performs well but i'm happy white my choice plus the support team very insane in responds