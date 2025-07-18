Moedas / WCN
WCN: Waste Connections Inc
173.41 USD 0.15 (0.09%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WCN para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 173.18 e o mais alto foi 175.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Waste Connections Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WCN Notícias
Faixa diária
173.18 175.21
Faixa anual
169.36 201.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 173.56
- Open
- 173.77
- Bid
- 173.41
- Ask
- 173.71
- Low
- 173.18
- High
- 175.21
- Volume
- 2.253 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -10.55%
- Mudança anual
- -2.72%
