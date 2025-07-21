通貨 / WCN
WCN: Waste Connections Inc
175.44 USD 2.03 (1.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WCNの今日の為替レートは、1.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり172.34の安値と175.83の高値で取引されました。
Waste Connections Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
172.34 175.83
1年のレンジ
169.36 201.66
- 以前の終値
- 173.41
- 始値
- 172.34
- 買値
- 175.44
- 買値
- 175.74
- 安値
- 172.34
- 高値
- 175.83
- 出来高
- 2.391 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.50%
- 1年の変化
- -1.58%
