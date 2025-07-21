クォートセクション
通貨 / WCN
WCN: Waste Connections Inc

175.44 USD 2.03 (1.17%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WCNの今日の為替レートは、1.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり172.34の安値と175.83の高値で取引されました。

Waste Connections Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
172.34 175.83
1年のレンジ
169.36 201.66
以前の終値
173.41
始値
172.34
買値
175.44
買値
175.74
安値
172.34
高値
175.83
出来高
2.391 K
1日の変化
1.17%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.74%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.50%
1年の変化
-1.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K