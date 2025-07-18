QuotesSections
Currencies / WCN
Back to US Stock Market

WCN: Waste Connections Inc

173.89 USD 1.80 (1.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WCN exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.71 and at a high of 175.85.

Follow Waste Connections Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WCN News

Daily Range
173.71 175.85
Year Range
169.36 201.66
Previous Close
175.69
Open
175.55
Bid
173.89
Ask
174.19
Low
173.71
High
175.85
Volume
1.069 K
Daily Change
-1.02%
Month Change
-4.59%
6 Months Change
-10.30%
Year Change
-2.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%