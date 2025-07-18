Currencies / WCN
WCN: Waste Connections Inc
173.89 USD 1.80 (1.02%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WCN exchange rate has changed by -1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.71 and at a high of 175.85.
Follow Waste Connections Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
173.71 175.85
Year Range
169.36 201.66
- Previous Close
- 175.69
- Open
- 175.55
- Bid
- 173.89
- Ask
- 174.19
- Low
- 173.71
- High
- 175.85
- Volume
- 1.069 K
- Daily Change
- -1.02%
- Month Change
- -4.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.30%
- Year Change
- -2.45%
