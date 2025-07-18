Divisas / WCN
WCN: Waste Connections Inc
173.41 USD 0.15 (0.09%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WCN de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 173.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 175.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Waste Connections Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
173.18 175.21
Rango anual
169.36 201.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 173.56
- Open
- 173.77
- Bid
- 173.41
- Ask
- 173.71
- Low
- 173.18
- High
- 175.21
- Volumen
- 2.253 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -10.55%
- Cambio anual
- -2.72%
