货币 / WCN
WCN: Waste Connections Inc
174.81 USD 1.25 (0.72%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WCN汇率已更改0.72%。当日，交易品种以低点173.67和高点175.09进行交易。
关注Waste Connections Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WCN新闻
日范围
173.67 175.09
年范围
169.36 201.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 173.56
- 开盘价
- 173.77
- 卖价
- 174.81
- 买价
- 175.11
- 最低价
- 173.67
- 最高价
- 175.09
- 交易量
- 294
- 日变化
- 0.72%
- 月变化
- -4.08%
- 6个月变化
- -9.83%
- 年变化
- -1.94%
