VVV: Valvoline Inc
40.26 USD 0.31 (0.76%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VVV para hoje mudou para -0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.96 e o mais alto foi 40.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Valvoline Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
39.96 40.73
Faixa anual
31.01 43.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.57
- Open
- 40.54
- Bid
- 40.26
- Ask
- 40.56
- Low
- 39.96
- High
- 40.73
- Volume
- 671
- Mudança diária
- -0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.39%
- Mudança anual
- -3.36%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh