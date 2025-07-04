クォートセクション
通貨 / VVV
VVV: Valvoline Inc

39.90 USD 0.67 (1.65%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VVVの今日の為替レートは、-1.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.89の安値と40.73の高値で取引されました。

Valvoline Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
39.89 40.73
1年のレンジ
31.01 43.74
以前の終値
40.57
始値
40.54
買値
39.90
買値
40.20
安値
39.89
高値
40.73
出来高
2.667 K
1日の変化
-1.65%
1ヶ月の変化
3.42%
6ヶ月の変化
14.36%
1年の変化
-4.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K