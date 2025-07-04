通貨 / VVV
VVV: Valvoline Inc
39.90 USD 0.67 (1.65%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VVVの今日の為替レートは、-1.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.89の安値と40.73の高値で取引されました。
Valvoline Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
39.89 40.73
1年のレンジ
31.01 43.74
- 以前の終値
- 40.57
- 始値
- 40.54
- 買値
- 39.90
- 買値
- 40.20
- 安値
- 39.89
- 高値
- 40.73
- 出来高
- 2.667 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.36%
- 1年の変化
- -4.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K