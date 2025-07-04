Währungen / VVV
VVV: Valvoline Inc
39.90 USD 0.67 (1.65%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VVV hat sich für heute um -1.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 39.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 40.73 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Valvoline Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
39.89 40.73
Jahresspanne
31.01 43.74
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 40.57
- Eröffnung
- 40.54
- Bid
- 39.90
- Ask
- 40.20
- Tief
- 39.89
- Hoch
- 40.73
- Volumen
- 2.667 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.42%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.36%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.22%
