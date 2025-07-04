KurseKategorien
Währungen / VVV
Zurück zum Aktien

VVV: Valvoline Inc

39.90 USD 0.67 (1.65%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VVV hat sich für heute um -1.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 39.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 40.73 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Valvoline Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VVV News

Tagesspanne
39.89 40.73
Jahresspanne
31.01 43.74
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
40.57
Eröffnung
40.54
Bid
39.90
Ask
40.20
Tief
39.89
Hoch
40.73
Volumen
2.667 K
Tagesänderung
-1.65%
Monatsänderung
3.42%
6-Monatsänderung
14.36%
Jahresänderung
-4.22%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K