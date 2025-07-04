QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VVV
Tornare a Azioni

VVV: Valvoline Inc

38.67 USD 1.23 (3.08%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VVV ha avuto una variazione del -3.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.64 e ad un massimo di 39.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Valvoline Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VVV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.64 39.86
Intervallo Annuale
31.01 43.74
Chiusura Precedente
39.90
Apertura
39.71
Bid
38.67
Ask
38.97
Minimo
38.64
Massimo
39.86
Volume
2.309 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.08%
Variazione Mensile
0.23%
Variazione Semestrale
10.83%
Variazione Annuale
-7.18%
20 settembre, sabato