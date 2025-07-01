Currencies / VVV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VVV: Valvoline Inc
40.40 USD 0.24 (0.60%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VVV exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.82 and at a high of 40.47.
Follow Valvoline Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVV News
- Valvoline reports cost savings with Arkestro procurement platform
- Piper Sandler raises Valvoline stock price target to $50 on growth outlook
- Valvoline at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Adaptation
- Russia-USA Talks In Alaska Could Have Big Impact On Markets Worldwide (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Ashland Q3 2016 slides: modest EBITDA growth amid Valvoline separation progress
- Valvoline extends merger agreement termination date for Oil Changers acquisition
- Valvoline: A Long-Overdue Change For My Rating (NYSE:VVV)
- Valvoline Stock: Q3, Growth Story Remains On Track, Breeze Acquisition Stalls (NYSE:VVV)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Valvoline Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VVV)
- Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Valvoline (VVV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Valvoline (VVV) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valvoline earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Valvoline (VVV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Stephens raises Valvoline stock price target to $44 on strong summer driving season
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Valvoline stock price target raised to $45 from $40 at TD Cowen
- Valvoline stock price target raised to $42 from $31 at CFRA
- RBC says Valvoline’s 2026 earnings growth story intact despite mixed Q3
- RBC Capital reaffirms Valvoline stock rating, sees FY’26 EPS acceleration
- VVV Resources reports £427,000 loss, pivots to sports focus
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
Daily Range
39.82 40.47
Year Range
31.01 43.74
- Previous Close
- 40.16
- Open
- 40.17
- Bid
- 40.40
- Ask
- 40.70
- Low
- 39.82
- High
- 40.47
- Volume
- 821
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.79%
- Year Change
- -3.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%