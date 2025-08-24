Moedas / TAP
TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B
46.74 USD 0.12 (0.26%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TAP para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.42 e o mais alto foi 46.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TAP Notícias
Faixa diária
46.42 46.75
Faixa anual
46.42 64.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 46.86
- Open
- 46.75
- Bid
- 46.74
- Ask
- 47.04
- Low
- 46.42
- High
- 46.75
- Volume
- 212
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -23.48%
- Mudança anual
- -18.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh