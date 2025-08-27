Währungen / TAP
TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B
46.90 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TAP hat sich für heute um 0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 47.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TAP News
Tagesspanne
46.42 47.24
Jahresspanne
46.42 64.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 46.86
- Eröffnung
- 46.75
- Bid
- 46.90
- Ask
- 47.20
- Tief
- 46.42
- Hoch
- 47.24
- Volumen
- 3.772 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.09%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.35%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -23.22%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.68%
