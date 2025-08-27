KurseKategorien
TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B

46.90 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TAP hat sich für heute um 0.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 46.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 47.24 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
46.42 47.24
Jahresspanne
46.42 64.66
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
46.86
Eröffnung
46.75
Bid
46.90
Ask
47.20
Tief
46.42
Hoch
47.24
Volumen
3.772 K
Tagesänderung
0.09%
Monatsänderung
-5.35%
6-Monatsänderung
-23.22%
Jahresänderung
-18.68%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K