TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B

46.57 USD 0.33 (0.70%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TAP ha avuto una variazione del -0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.35 e ad un massimo di 47.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.35 47.22
Intervallo Annuale
46.35 64.66
Chiusura Precedente
46.90
Apertura
47.22
Bid
46.57
Ask
46.87
Minimo
46.35
Massimo
47.22
Volume
3.644 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.70%
Variazione Mensile
-6.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.76%
Variazione Annuale
-19.25%
20 settembre, sabato