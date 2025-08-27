クォートセクション
TAP: Molson Coors Beverage Company Class B

46.90 USD 0.04 (0.09%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TAPの今日の為替レートは、0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.42の安値と47.24の高値で取引されました。

Molson Coors Beverage Company Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
46.42 47.24
1年のレンジ
46.42 64.66
以前の終値
46.86
始値
46.75
買値
46.90
買値
47.20
安値
46.42
高値
47.24
出来高
3.772 K
1日の変化
0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.35%
6ヶ月の変化
-23.22%
1年の変化
-18.68%
